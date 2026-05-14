'Today was not on the plan' – Davide Ballerini wins Giro d'Italia stage 6 after sprint favourites crash on final bend

Groenewegen, Milan and Magnier all absent from finale in Napoli

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Davide Ballerini winning stage six of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Davide Ballerini (XDS Astana) charged to victory on stage six of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday, after the sprint favourites slid out on a bend with 350m to go in Napoli.

Unibet Rose Rockets led into the final corner, a U-turn on lightly rain-soaked cobbles, where their sprinter Dylan Groenewegen and his lead-out man Elmar Reinders crashed. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) and Tobias Lund Andresen were all caught up behind.

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"Today was not on the plan," Ballerini said afterwards. "Today our sprinter was [Matteo] Malucelli – I was trying to do the maximum for him. But when we arrived on the last corner, I saw that the first two guys had a crash.

"I just exited from the corner, and I heard on the radio 'Go! Go! Go! To the finish! There is a gap!' I just started, and I was hoping the line would come really fast. I made it. I’m really happy.”

"I really don’t get why we have to try to find this complicated finish," the Lidl-Trek rider said. "For sure, we could think that it would rain, and maybe it could be safe to just go straight like some years ago [when the race finished in Napoli]. But no, with two drops of water, [there was] a huge mess."

The general classification remains unchanged at the Giro, with Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) continuing to lead by two minutes and 51 seconds ahead of stage five winner Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Results

Giro d'Italia, stage six: Paestum > Napoli (144km)

1. Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana, in 3:19.30
2. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
3. Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
4. Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
5. Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany-Ineos
6. Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
7. Luca Mozzato (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
8. Filippo Magli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
9. Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
10. Casper van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL Raisin, all at same time

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior Writer & Deputy Features Editor

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

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