Lego has finally created a road bike, and it's made up of 1,015 pieces

For years, every time I spotted a bike on the Lego Ideas site, I voted for it. The Danish toy giant reviews pitches that gain enough votes, and finally, the brand has acknowledged my 'up' votes with the creation of the 11380 Road Bike.

The fully working road bike is part of the Icon Series. Lego claims this is a first for the series, which is targeted at a more mature market, featuring classic vehicles and iconic landmarks. I'd argue, outside of minifigures and MOCs (My Own Creations), this is the first road bike Lego has made, full stop.

Pre-order Lego Icons 11380 Road Bike via Amazon.com

Pre-order Lego Icons 11380 Road Bike via Amazon UK

The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) not only looks like a modern aero bike, but also functions like one, with a fully working drivetrain, including a freewheel. The detail around the aero wheels and spokes is brilliant, and parts like the removable bottle and rear light really bring it to life. The set then sits on a stand that isn't all that dissimilar to a smart trainer, so you can pedal it freely.

The Icons Road Bike is no small thing either, at over 14"/36 cm high, 23.5"/60 cm long and 7.5"/19 cm wide, you are going to need to clear some desk space.

Pre-Order US Lego Icons Road Bike 11380: $129.99 at Amazon At 1015 pieces, this is a serious Lego set that could be a great way to waste away the summer evenings ahead while you catch up on the Giro or Tour highlights. As always, Lego is a perfect gift item and will now be high on many cyclists' birthday and Father's Day lists. You can pre-order via Amazon.com or directly from Lego.

Aesthetically, the Lego Road Bike looks very familiar; clearly taking its shape from some of the best road bikes. The front end looks to be from an early BMC Timemachine, maybe, or even the more up-to-date Factor One, or Ridley Noah. The geometry, with the more traditional straight top tube, is a certain nod to the iconic Giant Propel. The rear of the bike takes notes from the latest Orbea Orca Aero, but there are hints of the new Merida Reacto and possibly even the Argon18 Nitrogen that CW's tech writer Aaron Borrill recently tested. Let me know which models you see mirrored in the comments.

(Image credit: Lego)

Regardless of which road bike this model most emulates, this is a serious Lego creation, designed for enthusiasts. At 1,015 pieces, it could be the perfect plaything to keep you busy while catching up on the day's action at the upcoming Giro D'Italia. It's also worth remembering that Father's Day is not all that far away either.

Pre-order for the Lego Road Bike looks to be largely in the US and UK, but I have spotted some in the EU as well. For links to pre-orders in your region, check out the list below: