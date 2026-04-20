New Open WI.DE 2.0 takes gravel clearances to a whole new level with provision for gargantuan 66mm tyres

While the big news from Sea Otter 2026 all pointed to the rise and seemingly industry-wide acceptance of 32-inch wheels, Swiss bike maker Open has once again torn up the script and ruffled feathers with its new gravel bike, the WI.DE 2.0. Originally launched in 2019, the WI.DE made headlines for its then-massive tyre clearance of 2.4 inches (61mm) - something that was considered overkill.

As the gravel cycling genre has developed, so has the technicality of trails and races on offer across the globe - something we've seen at The Traka in Spain and even Gravel Burn in South Africa, where demanding trails have seen riders get creative with their setups. Aside from front suspension, the most popular inclusion we see is the introduction of wider gravel tyres to improve grip, ride quality and comfort. For the most part, 50mm seems to have become the standard, but riders are pushing the envelope even further with 2.1 and even 2.25in tyres coming to the fore.

As early adopters, Open has always been a proponent of radical design, and the original WI.DE is a prime example. For generation two, Open decided to turn the tyre clearance screw even further, not only to expand its range but also to define a new category altogether. This wasn't easy. According to Open, "Fitting tyres this size into a compact, stiff and agile frame was a challenge. The result is marginally lighter than its predecessor and handles even more extreme terrain."

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(Image credit: Open Cycles)

As a result, the Open WI.DE has been designed to traverse terrain others wouldn't deem rideable, thanks to the extreme, wide tyres. Instead of starting with the frame and then thinking about other areas, Open started with the tyres and looked at how the frame could work around wider rubber and accommodate bigger volume - going from 50 to 66mm nearly doubles the air volume inside the tyre.

As expected of the brand, Open had to rethink the norms of contemporary gravel bike design. This meant binning two-by compatibility and constructing the frame around one-by drivetrains, to free up space for tyre clearance in what Open calls a 'double chainstay drop' (the original Open UP had a single dropped chainstay). As such, the WI.DE 2.0 fits up to 700 x 66mm (29 x 2.6in).

Of course, there's also a host of mounting options throughout the frame. The WI.DE 2.0 has more cargo-carrying options than any Open model to date, including bosses on the fork, direct-mount frame-bag compatibility, and provision for two bikepacking bags inside the downtube, secured via a Fidlock bracket. There are also bosses under the BB, two on the toptube and near the seat tube. Interestingly, the WI.DE 2.0 combines both an aero and cargo fork dubbed the 'U-Turn AC/DC+' (Aero Cargo Double Combo). This lets users strap bags directly to the fork legs and use traditional cages and panniers.

(Image credit: Open Cycles)

The WI.DE also benefits from the 'Open B.A.R. system' - a fully integrated one-piece bar-stem that can be adjusted by 15mm in 5mm steps (there are ten different bar width options available at purchase). The frame comes standard with a UDH hanger, a T47-threaded BB, and internal routing.

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The frame melds aero design details with functionality. The headtube is deeper than before, and the tubing is angular and aerodynamic throughout. A nice addition is the 27.2mm round seatpost, which not only allows for one of the best dropper seatposts but also makes it easy to upgrade to other aftermarket posts.

Looking at the geometry, Open has naturally tweaked some of the angles for even greater capability off-road and over technical terrain and features. The chainstays have increased from 420mm to 440mm across all sizes, and the wheelbase has grown by 41mm to 1,055mm on a size medium. The head and seat tube angles are basically unchanged, while the stack has increased slightly, resulting in a more upright riding position.

The Open WI.DE 2.0 will be available in raw, ready-to-paint, and painted framesets priced at $3,200/€3,200, $3,500/€3,500, and $4,000/€4,000, respectively, and two complete builds: SRAM Force AXS/Zipp XPLR at $8,000/€8,000 or SRAM Red AXS/Zipp XPLR at $10,200/€10,200.