While mainstream Western brands are charging five figures for their top-flight bikes, Pardus has launched a 6.7kg race bike featuring a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset for roughly €5,000. For comparison, an equivalent Colnago Y1RS like the one Tadej Pogačar rides retails at around €11,000.

Owned by Chinese manufacturer Taishan Sports Industry Group, the premium brand announced its European launch in Milan on May 25th. Pardus claims to be the only Chinese brand registered as a European company, rather than merely shipping products in from abroad.

Two models hit that headline price: the SPK Gen 4 Aero and the 6.7kg Robin EVO. Both feature carbon frames, integrated cockpits, carbon-spoked wheels, carbon saddles, and Shimano Ultegra Di2.

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Pardus keeps all processes - carbon fibre and resins production, and manufacturing processes for the components - in-house, allowing for greater efficiency. This move mirrors the likes of Chinese manufacturer XDS, whose recent U.S. launch of X-Lab brings more accessible pricing to a Western market also.

(Image credit: Pardus)

Eschewing the direct-sales model used by competitors like Canyon, Pardus will sell exclusively through independent bike shops. With centralised assembly in Poland, eight regional service points, and over 25 agents across 21 countries, the brand is supporting the traditional retail channel.

Developed with the Chinese National Team, the SPK Gen 4 features deep tube profiles and wide-set stays, positioning it as an aero competitor to the Colnago Y1RS, Cervelo S5, or Factor ONE. The brand notes the bikes were developed in a wind tunnel and are already proven in high-level racing.

Pardus is adapting its strategy to meet specific European demands, recognising that its domestic model requires localisation. Consequently, the brand established a dedicated European team of industry experts and adopted a "social media first" marketing strategy to achieve a cleaner, Western aesthetic.

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In addition to supplying the Chinese National Team and providing bikes for the Olympics, Pardus has sponsored the Italian team Vini Fantini since 2025.

By offering high-specification bikes at significant value while providing local support, Pardus is directly challenging industry incumbents. While long-term resale value remains to be seen, the brand has arrived as a serious contender.