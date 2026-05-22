After 100 hours of aerodynamic and thermal testing, the Specialized Evade 4 isn’t any faster - but it is cooler

The newest edition of the much-loved aero helmet from Specialized is 2.4 per cent cooler than its predecessor

Andy Carr's avatar
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The Specialized S-Works Evade 4, with fog flowing through its vents from front to back of the helmet to depict its new 2.4% increase in ventilation improvement.
(Image credit: Specialized Bicycles)

Specialized has lifted the lid on the fourth-generation Evade, and the brand says it’s achieved a 2.4 per cent reduction in heat build-up, without giving away any watts.

The Evade has long been the brand’s best aero bike helmet offering, but in this iteration, 100 hours of aerodynamic and thermal testing went into increasing ventilation, without an aero penalty.

Andy Carr
Andy Carr
Tech Editor

Andy Carr is the tech editor at Cycling Weekly. He was founder of Spoon Customs, where for ten years, him and his team designed and built some of the world's most coveted custom bikes. The company also created Gun Control Custom Paint. Together the brands championed the highest standards in fit, fabrication and finishing.

Nowadays, Andy is based in Norfolk, where he loves riding almost anything with two-wheels. He was an alpine ride guide for a time, and gets back to the Southern Alps as often as possible.

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