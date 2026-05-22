Jonas Vingegaard has been riding while sick, Visma-Lease a Bike sports director reveals

Jesper Mørkøv has confirmed that Vingegaard has been feeling green during his push for pink

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Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Blue Mountain Jersey reacts during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 11
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has been suffering with some degree of sickness while cycling the Giro d'Italia, it was revealed by Visma Lease-a-Bike’s sports director yesterday.

Talking to the Dutch media, Jesper Mørkøv admitted that several of his team had not been in perfect fitness for much of the preceding week, and that Vingegaard was among those affected.

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Pat Kinsella
Pat Kinsella
News & Features Writer - Cycling Weekly

Having recently clipped in as News & Features Writer for Cycling Weekly, Pat has spent decades in the saddle of road, gravel and mountain bikes pursuing interesting stories. En route he has ridden across Australia's Great Dividing Range, pedalled the Pirinexus route around the Catalan Pyrenees, raced through the Norwegian mountains with 17,000 other competitors during the Birkebeinerrittet, fatbiked along the coast of Wales, explored the trails of the Canadian Yukon under the midnight sun and spent umpteen happy hours bikepacking and cycle-touring the lost lanes and hidden bridleways of the Peak District, Exmoor, Dartmoor, North Yorkshire and Scotland. He worked for Lonely Planet for 15 years as a writer and editor, contributed to Epic Rides of the World and has authored several books.

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