'Likely to cause harm to SRAM that is serious and difficult to repair': UCI loses appeal over maximum gear ratios

Belgian Market Court sides with Belgian Competition Authority

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SRAM 1x drivetrain at the Buelta
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has lost its appeal against a ruling which stopped its plans to introduce gear restrictions in the peloton, after a legal challenge from SRAM.

On Wednesday, the Belgian Market Court upheld the Belgian Competition Authority's (BCA) decision to suspend the UCI's maximum gear ration standard.

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Last year, the UCI attempted to introduce the Maximum Gear Ratio Standard, which limits bikes to a 54×11 top gear. The BCA said last year that the standard "generates disproportionate negative effects on a sports equipment supplier, namely SRAM".

This week, a press release from the BCA read: "In its judgment, the Market Court confirms the validity of the provisional measures ordered by the BCA and finds, in particular, that: (i) the BCA had jurisdiction to intervene in this case because of possible effects of the technical standard on the Belgian territory; (ii) the BCA rightly concluded that there was a prima facie restriction of competition due to the UCI’s failures to apply transparent, objective, and non-discriminatory criteria when developing the standard."

As a result of losing the appeal, the UCI was ordered to pay €1,883.72 ($2,182.10/$1,628.29) to the BCA and €400 ($463.36/£345.76) to Belgium's Federal Public Service Finance body, as well as making a contribution to the country's legal aid fund.

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Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News Editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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