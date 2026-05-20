'I was hit by a motorbike and had a pretty scary crash' – British world champion suffers broken back in horror training-ride incident

Junior world champion Harry Hudson was hospitalised and suffered a spinal injury after being knocked off his bike during a training-ride collision with a motorcycle in the Catalonian city of Girona last week, he revealed on social media on Wednesday,

The accident happened several days ago, but the 18-year-old, who rides for the Lidl-Trek development team, only publicly shared news of the crash and his subsequent treatment in a social media post this morning.

"Just over a week ago while training in Girona I was hit on a descent by a motorbike and had a pretty scary crash," explained Hudson in his post on Instagram, where he has also shared a selfie photo of his legs in a hospital bed, and X-ray images of his damaged spine.

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"After 24hrs in hospital I was released, unfortunately I have suffered a compression fractured in my T8 vertebra," the post continues. "I’m now at home recovering."

A post shared by Harry Hudson (@_harry_hudson_) A photo posted by on

At this stage we don’t know any details about long the injury will keep Hudson out of the saddle and sidelined for, but will keep updating this story as more news becomes available. For the moment, the young rider is keen to thank those who helped him at the scene and have been looking after him since.

"This weeks been pretty rough," he wrote. "But the support and help I’ve received from Lidl-Trek and Trinity Sports Management as well as other cyclists on the road immediately after the crash has been incredible."

The teenage sensation from the Peak District, who has been racing since he was 12, was Britain's first male junior road race world champion when he took the title in September last year, making history at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

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The World Championships crown capped off an extraordinary 2025 season, which also saw the prodigious young rider take victories in the junior Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the junior CiCLE Classic.