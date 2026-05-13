'When I decided to cycle away, they started attacking me' – pro cyclist knocked out by teenagers on training ride

Tudor Pro Cycling sprinter Arvid de Kleijn has said he was knocked out on a training ride last month, and suffered a broken nose, after being attacked by teenagers.

In an interview with Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, De Kleijn said a group of 10 people, whose ages he suspected to be around 15 to 17, shouted abuse at him and referenced cancer, the disease his father died from in February.

When the Tudor rider tried to confront the group, he said, “things went from bad to worse”.

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“They’d probably been drinking, and perhaps taken something else as well,” De Kleijn said. “There was absolutely no point in trying to talk to them, and when I decided to cycle away, they started attacking me.

“One of them was standing behind me on the right on a fatbike and hit me, knocking me out. It turned out my nose was broken.”

The 32-year-old added that bystanders helped him back to his feet, but he was left shaken by the incident.

“It’s particularly sad that you increasingly see this generation showing no respect for their fellow human beings,” he said.

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“Nine of [the group] were detained... Unfortunately the person who hit me left quickly and has not yet been found. The trial will unfortunately take a while, but I’m glad they’re not just letting it go.”

The incident was said to have happened at the start of April, as De Kleijn was preparing to make his season debut at the Scheldeprijs one-day race.

The Dutchman stepped away from racing at the start of this year to support his father and welcome his first child, Tudor confirmed in a post on their website.

He has also been slowly recovering from a complex collarbone fracture suffered at the UAE Tour last February; he broke the bone in three places and required multiple surgeries.

In spite of the pain, he returned to racing four months later at the Dutch National Road Championships. In October, he won two stages of the Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia, his only victories in 2025.

His biggest career wins to date came on stage two of Paris-Nice in 2024 and at the 2023 Milano-Torino.

De Kleijn is next expected to compete at the German one-day Rund um Köln on 17 May.