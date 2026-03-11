Juan Ayuso crashes out of Paris-Nice while in the race lead

The Spaniard attempted to continue but his injuries proved too severe

Juan Ayuso
Spanish star Juan Ayuso has crashed out of Paris-Nice on stage four, while in the lead.

The Lidl-Trek rider was wearing the yellow jersey, having taken it yesterday in the stage three team time trial.

The riders had just descended the first of three categorised climbs of the, the third-cat Côte de la Croix de Cerisiers, before embarking on two bigger ascents – a second and then a first-cat – that would decide the day's result.

It will be a devastating blow to Ayuso, who is riding his first season for the German Lidl-Trek team and was enjoying a fine start. At the Volta ao Algarve – his only other race of the year – he won a stage and the GC and, up to now, Paris-Nice was looking good too.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

