'I don't want to push the legs too much' - Filippo Ganna cruises to second win of season on stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The Italian was joined on the podium by teammate Thymen Arensman

Filippo Ganna cruised to victory on stage one's time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico, taking his fourth TT victory at the race on Monday.

The Italian Ineos Grenadiers rider was the favourite at Lido di Camaiore, and proved worth his status.

Results

Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore  >  Lido di Camaiore, 11.5km

1. Filippo Ganna (Ita), Ineos Grenadiers, in 12:08
2. Thymen Arensman (Ned), Ineos Grenadiers, +22s
3. Max Walscheid (Ger), Lidl-Trek, +26s
4. Magnus Sheffield (USA), Ineos Grenadiers, +26s
5. Jonathan Milan (Ita), Lidl-Trek, +29s
6. Alan Hatherly (RSA), Jayco AlUla, +30s
7. Primož Roglič (Slo), Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, +31s
8. Ethan Hayter (GBr), Soudal Quick-Step, +32s
9. Antonio Tiberi (Ita), Bahrain Victorious, +33s
10. Isaac del Toro (Ita), UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +36s

