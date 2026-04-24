Former UAE Team Emirates rider Cristian Camilo Muñoz dies after infection to knee injury

Former UAE Team Emirates rider Cristian Camilo Muñoz has died after a knee infection following a crash at last week's Tour du Jura.

The Colombian, 30, who rode for the Nu Colombia Continental team since 2024, crashed last Saturday, before heading to the Vuelta Asturias. He was admitted to a hospital in Valladolid on Tuesday, where he was diagnosed with a serious infection, and died on Friday.

"The Nu Colombia cycling team is deeply saddened to announce the death of its rider, Cristian Camilo Muñoz, which occurred in the last few hours in Europe as a result of medical complications arising from the accident he suffered last Saturday during the Tour du Jura in France," the team announced in a social media post.

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"Following the crash, Cristian was initially treated at a medical centre, where he received treatment for an injury to his left knee. Once the team arrived in Oviedo, Spain, Cristian was examined again at a clinic, where medical staff detected a difficult-to-treat infection that required further specialist care.

"In the last few hours, his condition deteriorated and, despite all the efforts of the medical team, Cristian passed away on Friday morning."

The team withdrew from the Vuelta Asturias as a result.

"Today we bid farewell to Cristian Muñoz, a cyclist who turned every kilometre into a show of passion, discipline and heart," a further message on social media read.

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"His story doesn't stay here and reminds us that dreams are pedalled every day, even when the road heads uphill. We are left with his example, the goals he achieved, and the inspiration he instilled in everyone who saw him race.

"To his family, friends and all those who admired him from near or far, we send you all our deepest condolences and strength at this time."

The Colombian rode for UAE between 2019 and 2021. The team posted: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and former colleague Cristian Muñoz. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Descansa en paz Cristian."

The UCI president David Lappartient wrote: "I am deeply shocked to learn of the passing of Cristian Camilo Muñoz. The cycling community mourns his loss. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates."