'We've always kept the belief' – spirited Egan Bernal looking ready to fight for high placing at the Giro d'Italia

Following a knee injury, a sharp-looking Bernal looks match fit for the Italian tour

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Egan Bernal rides on stage 4, Tour of the Alps 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the run-in to Trento, on what was the Queen stage of an already very challenging Tour of the Alps, GC leader Giulio Pellizzari began flexing his muscles, attacking the favourites group.

However, he was pounced on instantly, multiple times, by one rival in particular. A rival who looked not just spirited but in control too. If you didn't watch the race, you might hazard a guess at Tom Pidcock, or perhaps defending champion Michael Storer. But this was, in fact, Egan Bernal.

As the Giro d'Italia approaches, the 29-year-old Colombian – vying for best-dressed rider in the peloton with his jersey and bike national champ's combo – has been looking good at this race, and never more so than today on stage four, which was won solo by surprise winner Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling).

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Basso would not be drawn on Bernal's numbers compared to those of his pre-crash days, but said in any case he was more interested in the rider's mental strengths and general approach – not something Bernal lacks, he inferred.

"From my point of view, it is the mentality. If you have the same mentality [as pre-crash] – and Egan has shown these mentalities in this race – you can push the limit. I think in this modern cycling, everything is around the marginal gains, all the small pieces and putting them all together. If you have the right mentality, you can push the limits every day in every training and race."

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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