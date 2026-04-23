'We've always kept the belief' – spirited Egan Bernal looking ready to fight for high placing at the Giro d'Italia

In the run-in to Trento, on what was the Queen stage of an already very challenging Tour of the Alps, GC leader Giulio Pellizzari began flexing his muscles, attacking the favourites group.

However, he was pounced on instantly, multiple times, by one rival in particular. A rival who looked not just spirited but in control too. If you didn't watch the race, you might hazard a guess at Tom Pidcock, or perhaps defending champion Michael Storer. But this was, in fact, Egan Bernal.

As the Giro d'Italia approaches, the 29-year-old Colombian – vying for best-dressed rider in the peloton with his jersey and bike national champ's combo – has been looking good at this race, and never more so than today on stage four, which was won solo by surprise winner Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling).

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Speaking after the stage, Ineos Grenadiers sports director Leonard Basso was reserved in his judgement, but said the team was "believing in the process", but had absolute faith in Bernal, as well as co-leader Thymen Arensman in its approach to the Giro d'Italia.

"We are believing in the process for the Giro d'Italia. So this [the Tour of the Alps] is part of that process and has been an important race for us in the past as a preparation. And also this year, we are building this shape for the Giro. But at the same time, we are focusing to try to make the best out of it."

Bernal recently took three weeks away from training with a knee injury, missing key races. But Basso said the team's faith in him did not waver.

"We kept the belief always with Thymen and Egan in the team," he said. "So yeah, I would say that we are more focused on our process than that of others. Of course, we know that our competitors are super strong, [Jonas] Vingegaard in particular, but yeah, we are keeping doing our stuff, and we'll try to arrive in the best shape possible in Bulgaria."

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He said that having Arensman and Bernal working together in the build-up to the Giro was crucial, and the pair seem to be making the best of the five-day Tour of the Alps, lying second and third respectively at the time of writing, both a scant four seconds off race leader Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe).

Basso said the that Bernal, who won the Giro in 2021, and the team were adapting to a "different cycling", one that has perhaps changed in the time that the Colombian has been recovering.

"[We've seen a] different cycling in the last few years," he said. "It's more aggressive, the action is further from finish. And also this bonus close to the finish [the Red Bull Kilometre at the Giro] is different. It's a different sport, not completely, but in part. So we have to adapt. It's always adapting to the new era."

Basso would not be drawn on Bernal's numbers compared to those of his pre-crash days, but said in any case he was more interested in the rider's mental strengths and general approach – not something Bernal lacks, he inferred.

"From my point of view, it is the mentality. If you have the same mentality [as pre-crash] – and Egan has shown these mentalities in this race – you can push the limit. I think in this modern cycling, everything is around the marginal gains, all the small pieces and putting them all together. If you have the right mentality, you can push the limits every day in every training and race."

Bernal had shown that mentality both at training camps and in races, Basso said. At last year's Giro d'Italia he was seventh overall. This year sees a strong field, with not just Vingegaard, Pellizzari and Arensman but João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and former winner Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe), but it would not be a major surprise to see Bernal take another step closer to the podium.