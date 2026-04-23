'It’s a belief without an end, Remco forever' – Evenepoel signs lifetime deal with Specialized

Remco Evenepoel has signed a lifetime deal with Specialized, in what the US bike brand calls an "unprecedented commitment", it was announced on Thursday.

The Olympic road race and time trial champion, 26, has ridden on Specialized bikes since his junior days, using them as he surged to world titles, the Vuelta a España, and Monument victories.

This year, Evenepoel moved to Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe from Soudal Quick-Step, but remained on an S-Works Tarmac SL8 in road racing and an S-Works Shiv in time trials; he is the reigning time trial world champion.

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This season, he has won eight times, including last Sunday at the Amstel Gold Race. His big goal remains the Tour de France in July, but he will also be targeting a return to the top step at Liège-Bastogne-Liège this weekend, a race he has won twice before.

The Belgian is not the first pro rider to have such a tie to a single brand, but this could be the first "lifetime" agreement. Peter Sagan had a deal with Specialized which saw the brand move with him to Bora-hansgrohe and then TotalEnergies, while when Demi Vollering moved from SD Worx-Protime to FDJ-SUEZ, she also brought Specialized with her.

"I’ve worked with Specialized since the beginning of my career," Evenepoel said in a press release. "They’ve been there through the wins, the setbacks, and everything in between. We have complete trust in each other, which is why this lifetime agreement feels like a natural step, for my racing career and beyond.

"I still have many goals ahead, and knowing I will have support from Specialized throughout gives me confidence. We share the same work ethic, push each other to improve, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes us."

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"Remco isn’t just a champion. He embodies the spirit of why I started Specialized in the first place – hard work, integrity, resilience," Mike Sinyard, the founder and chairman of Specialized said. "With every ride, he pushes us, challenges us, and makes every bike we build better for every rider. This isn’t just a lifetime partnership. It’s a belief without an end. Remco forever."

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