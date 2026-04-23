'It’s a belief without an end, Remco forever' – Evenepoel signs lifetime deal with Specialized

Belgian to ride American bike brand's models for the rest of his career

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Remco Evenepoel rides at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has signed a lifetime deal with Specialized, in what the US bike brand calls an "unprecedented commitment", it was announced on Thursday.

The Olympic road race and time trial champion, 26, has ridden on Specialized bikes since his junior days, using them as he surged to world titles, the Vuelta a España, and Monument victories.

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"I still have many goals ahead, and knowing I will have support from Specialized throughout gives me confidence. We share the same work ethic, push each other to improve, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes us."
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"Remco isn’t just a champion. He embodies the spirit of why I started Specialized in the first place – hard work, integrity, resilience," Mike Sinyard, the founder and chairman of Specialized said. "With every ride, he pushes us, challenges us, and makes every bike we build better for every rider. This isn’t just a lifetime partnership. It’s a belief without an end. Remco forever."

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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