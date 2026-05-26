'I'll finish my career on this team and retire before 35' – Jonas Vingegaard reveals career-end plans and rules out Netcompany-Ineos move

Jonas Vingegaard has said he will remain at Visma-Lease a Bike for the remainder of his career, adding that he will likely retire before he is 35.

The Dane, currently 29, was speaking during a rest day press conference at the Giro d'Italia, in which he is wearing the leader's maglia rosa.

After speculation over a possible future move to Netcompany-Ineos, whose new title sponsor is a Danish company, Vingegaard was asked whether he could imagine spending the rest of his career with his current team. He has a deal with Visma which runs until 2028 at the moment.

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“This year is my eighth year as a pro,” Vingegaard said. “I also don’t see myself riding until I’m 35. I’m turning 30, so that’s actually not in so many years. I would also say that I don’t see myself changing team. To add to that, I see myself finishing my career in this team.”

“I’ve said in the last few years that I’ll take it year by year,” he said. “That’s what I’ve done at least since my [Itzulia Basque Country] crash in 2024, and at this moment I don’t see myself retiring. If I still enjoy it, then I will keep riding."

If Vingegaard does win the current Giro d'Italia, and few would bet against that at this point, his victory roll will include many of the biggest races in the sport – or at least those he could feasibly win without becoming a different kind of rider.

But there are a number of stage races the Dane would still like to tick off, he says.

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“Obviously this would be a big goal for me, winning here in the Giro,” he said. “But I also haven’t won all the one-week stage races, which would be nice to win. I’ve won a few of them, so that’s also nice, but there are still some big races for me to try to win.”

He has won most of the current smaller WorldTour stage races, but the Tour de Suisse and Tour de Romandie have both so far eluded him – something he may wish to address. Of the biggest one-day races that could suit him, there are also the World Championships; he was also asked about his intentions there yesterday, but was non-committal.

“It’s still four months on the horizon, so I have no answer whether I’m doing it or not," he said. "I’ve said all the time that now I’m doing the Giro and the Tour. That’s my priority now. After the Tour I will see how I feel, and then I will make a decision on what to do.”

Vingegaard will be called upon to defend his pink jersey once again at today's Giro stage 16, which takes place Switzerland with the finish contested on the cat-one climb to Carì – 11.6km at 8%.