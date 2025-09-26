Key Tour de France warm-up race reduced from eight to five days as it aims for sustainability and equality

The Tour de Suisse, one of the key warm-up races for the Tour de France, has announced a major overhaul, aimed at becoming sustainable.

Perhaps the biggest change will see the men's event reduced from eight to five days. However, the women's and men's WorldTour races will now be held at the same time (the women usually race in the preceding week to the men).

In addition, the women's race will be boosted from four to the same five stages as the men – and, crucially, they will all start and finish in the same place.

Both events will be held from June 17-21, 2026.

The aim was parity between men and women, as well as "financial robustness" and greater visibility, said Hans-Peter Zurbrügg, chairman of TDS organiser Cycling Unlimited.

Race organisers say this will mean a better deal for both fans and the media trying to tell the story of the race.

Tour director Oliver Senn said in a statement: “Without a new concept, the future of the Tour de Suisse as a cultural asset and brand would be at risk in the medium term. We are deliberately focusing on a model that places even greater emphasis on women’s cycling."

He added: "The strong interest from TV viewers, roadside fans, and digital communities confirm: cycling is booming – and the Tour de Suisse enjoys a deep bond with the Swiss public."

The men's edition of the Tour de Suisse has been running since 1933 – that's 15 years longer than the more popular Critérium du Dauphiné – and is regarded as one of the biggest non-Grand Tour stage races of the year. The women's race was held once in 2001 before starting up again in 2021.

Its illustrious honours list includes some of cycling's biggest names – Eddy Merckx, Sean Kelly, Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas on the men's side; Lizzie Deignan and Demi Vollering on the women's.

This year's women's race saw home rider Marlen Reusser (Movistar) lead from start to finish after breaking away with Vollering on stage one and defending a slender lead all the way to the final day, which she won solo.

In the men's race this year, Joāo Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) slowly hopped his way up the GC as the race got lumpier and more mountainous, finally grabbing the lead and the overall win on the final stage mountain time trial, which he won decisively.