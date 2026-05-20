'I've never been super good at it' – Jonas Vingegaard has 'terrible' time trial at Giro d'Italia, but remains in GC box-seat

Visma-Lease a Bike rider loses time to rivals Thymen Arensman, Derek Gee-West and Ben O'Connor

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Jonas Vingegaard time trials at the Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There has been speculation that Jonas Vingegaard is deliberately holding himself back at this Giro d'Italia, conscious of the fact that the Tour de France is also on his radar.

Judging by the Visma-Lease a Bike rider's two stage wins to date, where he put time into his general classification rivals without blowing them out of the water, perhaps that is the case. There is also the small matter of more mountains to come at this Giro. Also, it is perhaps in his interests not to take the pink jersey too early, and get Afonso Eulálio and Bahrain Victorious to do more of the work.

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Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News Editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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