'We just wanted to go for the win' – Jonas Vingegaard solos to Giro d'Italia stage 7 win on Blockhaus summit finish

Some contenders lose big chunks of time, but Felix Gall stays close

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Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 7 Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) lived up to his billing on the first summit finish of the race, attacking to ride solo to the finish on the Blockhaus climb on stage seven.

He was still some way off taking the overall lead from Alfonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious), but the Dane opened up significant gaps on some of his main contenders, including Egan Bernal (Netcompany-Ineos) and Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek).

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How it happened

Today's stage was always going to be about the climbs in its second half and, more specifically, the summit finish on the Blockhaus. Measuring 13.6km long at a fiendish 8.4% average and with super-tough 14% ramps, it loomed over the rest of the stage, all the more ominous for the heavy skies above.

The race has already featured some tough climbing stages, but today felt like the flag-drop on the GC battle proper.

The Blockhaus was not the only climb on the stage – there were at least four solid ascents before the final mountain was reached. Only one of these, Roccaraso, was classified. A category-two. But there was very little flat across the entire second half.

The first half, though, was comparatively flat and, as expected, was characterised by an early break taking the lead. Less predictable was the presence within of sprinter Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), alongside four other breakaways: Nikolas Zukowsky (Pinarello Q36.5), Jardi Van Der Lee (EF Education-EasyPost), Diego Pablo Sevilla (Polti VisitMalta) and Tim Naberman (Picnic PostNL).

After missing out on a chance to contest the win after being baulked by a crash in yesterday's final, Milan was no doubt there for the 12 points he gained by winning the intermediate sprint at Venafro, which saw him close the gap just a little to classification leader Paul Magnier.

As the race's second-heaviest rider at 84kg, there was no chance that Milan was going to be contesting in the hills and he was duly tailed off once the road began to rise.

The remaining quartet held on to a very healthy lead of at times more than six minutes, which only began to fall as the Blockhaus loomed.

Once on its slopes the distance took its toll in the break, which began to fracture, while behind the urgency in the bunch saw its advantage rapidly reduced as both Visma-Lease a Bike and Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe massed on the front. A huge turn by Visma-Lease a Bike's Davide Piganzoli dispatched GC hopefuls Enric Mas (Movistar), Bernal and Gee-West.

At 6.5km to go, everything began to happen at once. The last of the breakaway was caught, Kuss hit the front, maglia rosa Eulalio was dropped and, in short order Vingegaard attacked.

Once he was alone the stage looked done and dusted, but a strong ride from Gall meant Vingegaard won't rest easy on the GC just yet.

Results

Giro d'Italia, stage 7: Formia > Blockhaus, 244km

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, 244km in 6:09:15
2. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM, +13s
3. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, 1:02
4. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, 1:05
5. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco-AlUla, at s.t.
6. Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling, +1:29
7. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +1:40
8. Derek Gee-West (Can) Lidl-Trek, +1:42
9. Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling, +1:44
10. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netcompany-Ineos, at s.t.

General Classification after stage 7

1. Alfonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious, in 30:59:23
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, +3:17
3. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM, +3:34
4. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +4:25
5. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +4:28
6. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco-AlUla, +4:32
7. Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling, +4:56
8. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +4:57
9. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netcompany-Ineos, +5:07.
10. Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling, +5:11

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James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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