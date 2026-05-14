32 teams, 7 WordTour-level, confirmed for Philadelphia Cycling Classic return
After a 10-year hiatus, the Philly Cycling Classic brings elite international cyclists back to the iconic Manayunk Hill
After a 10-year hiatus, the Philadelphia Cycling Classic is back this summer, bringing top international riders back to Philly and its infamous Manayunk Wall.
Race organisers announced that 32 teams have committed to compete in the UCI 1.1 women’s and men’s races, with seven UCI WorldTour teams among them.
On the women's side, it's team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto, home of riders like Chloe Dygert and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, that highlights the line-up along with the American WorldTour team, Human Powered Health.
They'll be joined by 16 UCI Continental and Elite teams from the US, Canada, Mexico, Italy and China to make up a deep and truly international peloton.
For the men's race, five WorldTour teams will give UCI ProTeams and Continental teams a taste of top-tier competition, including EF Education EasyPost, Lidl-Trek, Lotto–Intermarché, NSN Cycling Team and Team Jayco AlUla. Hoping to showcase the calibre of American racing are teams like Modern Adventure Racing, Team Novo Nordisk and Project Echelon Racing.
"We are thrilled to bring world-class cycling back to Philadelphia,” said Robin Morton, Philadelphia Cycling Classic race director and g4 Productions CEO & co-founder. "This race has always held a special place in the sport and to see it return with such a strong international field speaks to both its legacy and its future."
The Philadelphia Cycling Classic debuted in 1985 as the Philadelphia International Championship, and quickly became one of the premier one-day races in North America. It drew some of the sport’s biggest names, including Tour de France legends like Greg LeMond, Peter Sagan, Lance Armstrong and Andre Greipel.
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A women’s race was introduced in 1994 and eventually became part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar. Riders like Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, Evelyn Stevens, Mara Abbott and Lizzie Deignan all claimed victories here. What's more, Philly offered rare parity in visibility and prize money at a time when women’s cycling was often overlooked.
This year, Philadelphia Cycling Classic presented by AmeriGas® will continue to offer an equal prize list of $75,000 each.
The men's and women's races are both held on August 30, 2026. This date comes just ahead of the Maryland Cycling Classic, the Canadian UCI races and later in September, the UCI World Championships in Montreal, making a transatlantic trip more enticing for European squads.
The Philadelphia Cycling Classic presented by AmeriGas is one of just two UCI-sanctioned, one-day road races at the 1.1 category in the U.S. in 2026, making it a rare opportunity for domestic pros to earn those valuable UCI points and showcase their talents against the world's elite
The race course is a nod to the race's history, with a challenging and technical 14.4-mile circuit through Philadelphia featuring iconic features such as Lemon Hill and the 17% Manayunk Wall.
The women’s race will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time and total just about 62 miles. The men’s race will follow at 12:30 p.m and the peloton will complete eight laps for a total of approximately 120 miles.
The race will be livestreamed on Channel 6 ABC.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 14 years in cycling.
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