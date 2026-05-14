32 teams, 7 WordTour-level, confirmed for Philadelphia Cycling Classic return

After a 10-year hiatus, the Philadelphia Cycling Classic is back this summer, bringing top international riders back to Philly and its infamous Manayunk Wall.

Race organisers announced that 32 teams have committed to compete in the UCI 1.1 women’s and men’s races, with seven UCI WorldTour teams among them.

On the women's side, it's team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto, home of riders like Chloe Dygert and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, that highlights the line-up along with the American WorldTour team, Human Powered Health.

Latest Videos From

They'll be joined by 16 UCI Continental and Elite teams from the US, Canada, Mexico, Italy and China to make up a deep and truly international peloton.

For the men's race, five WorldTour teams will give UCI ProTeams and Continental teams a taste of top-tier competition, including EF Education EasyPost, Lidl-Trek, Lotto–Intermarché, NSN Cycling Team and Team Jayco AlUla. Hoping to showcase the calibre of American racing are teams like Modern Adventure Racing, Team Novo Nordisk and Project Echelon Racing.

"We are thrilled to bring world-class cycling back to Philadelphia,” said Robin Morton, Philadelphia Cycling Classic race director and g4 Productions CEO & co-founder. "This race has always held a special place in the sport and to see it return with such a strong international field speaks to both its legacy and its future."

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic debuted in 1985 as the Philadelphia International Championship, and quickly became one of the premier one-day races in North America. It drew some of the sport’s biggest names, including Tour de France legends like Greg LeMond, Peter Sagan, Lance Armstrong and Andre Greipel.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A women’s race was introduced in 1994 and eventually became part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar. Riders like Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, Evelyn Stevens, Mara Abbott and Lizzie Deignan all claimed victories here. What's more, Philly offered rare parity in visibility and prize money at a time when women’s cycling was often overlooked.

This year, Philadelphia Cycling Classic presented by AmeriGas® will continue to offer an equal prize list of $75,000 each.

The men's and women's races are both held on August 30, 2026. This date comes just ahead of the Maryland Cycling Classic, the Canadian UCI races and later in September, the UCI World Championships in Montreal, making a transatlantic trip more enticing for European squads.

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic presented by AmeriGas is one of just two UCI-sanctioned, one-day road races at the 1.1 category in the U.S. in 2026, making it a rare opportunity for domestic pros to earn those valuable UCI points and showcase their talents against the world's elite

The race course is a nod to the race's history, with a challenging and technical 14.4-mile circuit through Philadelphia featuring iconic features such as Lemon Hill and the 17% Manayunk Wall.

The women’s race will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time and total just about 62 miles. The men’s race will follow at 12:30 p.m and the peloton will complete eight laps for a total of approximately 120 miles.

The race will be livestreamed on Channel 6 ABC.