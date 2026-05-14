‘Cows can be quite naughty…especially if they have horns’ – Bikes, bulls and bovines with calves are not a good mix

While hard to confirm, it seems like half the Lotto-Intermarché team were banjaxed by a bovine bacteria found in manure, in a race in Belgium, but close encounters with cows can result in much worse outcomes than a bout of sickness and diarrhoea (as dreadful as that must be to deal with while attempting to ride a race).

While cyclists in some countries have to contemplate encounters with more serious sounding wildlife, such as bears, for gravel and rural road riders in Britain, the common cow is easily the most dangerous animal around - aside from impatient humans driving a car on rural roads.

Cattle may appear docile, but the risk level is surprisingly high. And cases of cows killing people are much less rare than you might think. There are several fatalities every year in Britain as a result of members of public, including cyclists, getting trampled or gored by cattle.

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Spring is particularly dangerous when cows are with calves, and there can bulls in the field at the same time (to get the process started all over again). The animals can be agitated, unpredictable and extremely protective of their young. Farmers are entitled to keep cattle on meadows and fields with public rights of way crossing them, so long as they display signage warning of the risks.

If you’re going out and about in the countryside on your gravel bike at this time of year, or road cycling in rural areas, it’s wise to take those risks extremely seriously.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, while there might be a bridleway going across farmland, which you are perfectly entitled to use, before you go rolling through the middle of a field of cattle on your gravel bike during calving season (which lasts from February to June), it’s well worth taking a moment to weigh up some factors.

First up: cows are enormous, and bulls even bigger, with the former typically pushing 800kg and the latter tipping the scales at 1300kg or more. I don’t care how tough you are, if it kicks off and you get cornered, you’re going to lose.

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Also, cows are much faster than they look. And, even more surprisingly, they can turn on a sixpence. With a top speed of around 25mph, a cow can easily outsprint a human (all humans, including Usain Bolt) and while you might be able to out-pedal one, don’t count on it if the terrain is anyway churned up and technical.

And they don’t fight fair either, and come at you one at a time – while one especially bold or angry animal might lead the way, typically the whole herd will end up harassing you.

Cows. Faster than you think they are. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We spoke to Jill Graves, a cattle farmer in Norfolk, who explained why cattle can be so dangerous to careless riders and ramblers at this time of year.

“A bull is just doing his job,” she explains. “He is there to put the cows back in calf, but also to protect his herd, and if he thinks you pose a threat, you’re in serious trouble. He might have just serviced a cow, and be especially agitated.”

“As for the cows, you don’t know how long ago they’ve given birth. Besides their natural protective instincts, they might have hormones racing around their system. Or they might even still be in pain or discomfort. Either way, they don’t want you around.

"And cows can be quite naughty,” says Jill. “Especially if they have horns. You don’t want an animal that literally weighs a ton giving you a nudge or swiping you with their horns – you are nothing to them.”

Expert advice on what to do around cows

Following is Jill’s expert advice on how to avoid conflict with cows.

Steer clear. Avoidance is by far the best policy. If there is an alternative route you can take that avoids you having to ride through a field full of cows, take it.

Slow down. Don’t go barrelling straight towards a group of cows and calves on your bike – they will obviously feel threatened and respond accordingly.

Leave your best friend at home. We love a good dog-on-a-bike story as much as anyone, but cows with calves get especially protective when there’s a canine in the mix. It’s their instincts kicking in – you see a dopey cockapoo, they sense a wolf.

Be quiet. If you must ride through a field with cows and calves (and even a bull), don’t go screaming and shouting and ringing your bell – it’s only going to agitate the animals and cause them to come towards you.

Stop flashing. Likewise, if it’s evening or nighttime, turn off as many of your bike lights as possible – cows are curious creatures, and will investigate anything out of the ordinary.

Sometimes you have to just slow down, or stop altogether to give the cows right of way (Image credit: Getty Images)

We asked Jill what people should do if all of the above fails, and they find themselves being bullied by a bull or a gang of cows.

“Well, my main advice is don’t put yourself in that situation in the first place,” she says, sagely. “But if it happens, the priority is to get yourself out of the field as fast as you can. If you’ve got a dog with you, forget it – the dog will usually get itself out, without worrying about you, so leave it.

"It’s best not to turn your back and just run or ride, because that will instigate a chase, and they’re fast. Try clapping your hands and moving as purposely and calmly as you can towards the nearest gate or fence. Like all animals, cow can sense your fear and it will only excite them.”