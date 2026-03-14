New poll suggests cyclists are complete idiots with absolutely no regard for their own safety or the general public's wellbeing – we know the truth

We could have gone with a header like: 'Survey shows 80 percent of bike riders are completely law-abiding'. But would you have clicked on it? Probably not. That's certainly the conclusion most the British media made yesterday.

The results of a poll released by Halfords this week - which purports to show that a percentage of cyclists fail to wear and use protective gear, and commonly flaunt road rules - have been gleefully seized upon by many media outlets, who predictably responded with a flurry of hysterical headlines about helmet-less, half-cut riders, running red lights and mounting pavements enroute to meetings about compulsory 15-minute cities and vegetarian menu choices.

The survey, which was conducted by OnePoll.com and commissioned by Halfords' cycling director Pippa Wibberley, asked 1,000 cyclists a set of questions about their bike-riding behaviour.

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While the reactions to some of the results of the report have been predictably frothy in titles that wear their antipathy to all cyclists very openly, and regularly encourage drivers to rage against riders regardless of how they're conducting themselves, some of the responses do suggest that a re-read of the Highway Code might be in order for both bike riders and those who like to rant about them. (A quarter of cyclists questioned apparently admitted that they were unaware there is a section for bikes in the Highway Code.) So let's dig in.

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The results seem to show that half of the respondents either regularly or never wear a bicycle helmet while riding, with some (13%) giving the headline-happy response that they lose their lids in order to avoid getting bad hair, while others (31%) explaining that they choose to go sans helmet because they're only ever pedalling a short distance.

Both responses point to the occasional cyclist, rather than regular riders, committed commuters or serious hobbyists, but it's worth remembering that, while the debate remains very live, it is not currently legally compulsory for people riding bicycles in the UK to wear a helmet. Instead, Rule 59 of the Highway Code advises that you 'should' use head protection such as a helmet.

Wibberley, who is also the MD of Tredz, said: "Cycling is one of the easiest ways to get around and stay active, but our research shows many riders are skipping safety measures, often for relatable reasons."

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On that note, the wearing of high-vis or reflective outer clothing while cycling in poor weather or dim light is another topic that comes with a 'should' recommendation (many publications have claimed it's illegal not to wear such clobber, which is wrong, but it's obviously sensible to don something very visible).

However, the use of bike lights - white front lights and red rear lights - after dark is a legal requirement under Rule 60 of the code, which goes on to say: 'Flashing lights are permitted but it is recommended that cyclists who are riding in areas without street lighting use a steady front lamp.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to the poll, which reports that one in six cyclists admit riding while under the influence of alcohol. We don't know how much these riders regularly drink before getting behind the handlebars, because that kind of granular detail hasn't been provided and instead they have all been presented in the press as recklessly boozy bikers.

We do know, of course, that the number of people consuming alcohol before attempting to operate cars and other large motorised vehicles on busy public roads remains terrifyingly high - as indicated by solid statistics gleaned from those who get caught doing exactly this. But still, we're not here to defend cycling while sloshed, so riders need to be aware that Rule 68 clearly states that you MUST NOT (their capitals): 'ride when under the influence of drink or drugs, including medicine.'

Penalties can include a £1,000 fine, or serious injury if the worst happens. Better to get the bus home, hey?

Furthermore, one in 10 of the pedalling participants in the poll admitted having cycled through red lights. Unsurprisingly, this is completely prohibited by law (Rule 71 of the Highway Code) and it can lead to injury or death - and not just because of veins exploding in the heads of Daily Mail readers and Jeremy Clarkson clones.

Riders flouting these road laws cause no end of grief for the rest of us, so they need to have a good look at themselves.

Two in 10 respondents also admitted riding on footpaths, which is another example of clearly proscribed behaviour as laid out in Rule 64 of the Highway Code.

Often this happens because of poor parking or unsafe road layouts and reckless behaviour by motorists, but there's no grey area here, and as a tragic and very recent case showed, cyclists are potentially liable to prosecution for manslaughter if an accident occurs while they are riding on the pavement. So don't do it.

However, over a quarter of the cyclists questioned in the poll were also under the impression that they were not allowed to ride in bus lanes, which is not the case at all.

Rule 65 states: 'Most bus lanes may be used by cyclists as indicated on signs. Watch out for people getting on or off a bus. Be very careful when overtaking a bus or leaving a bus lane as you will be entering a busier traffic flow. Do not pass between the kerb and a bus when it is at a stop.'

The behaviour of both cyclists and motorists is demonstrably better when better cycling infrastructure is in place, reducing conflict points and making the travel experience on roads safer for everyone. The expansion of dedicated cycling lanes in London is a prime example.

“London is enjoying a real cycling boom, with daily bike trips up 43 per cent since 2019 - the fastest growing mode of transport in the capital by far," London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, told us today, in response to the poll. "The Mayor and I are working hard to meet that demand by investing in the infrastructure, support and training needed for everyone to cycle safely across our great city.

“It’s vital that everyone understands and obeys the rules of the road, which is why we have TfL campaigns to educate people on the Highway Code and encourage safe behaviour. We expect all Londoners follow the rules of the road, stop at red lights, and consider each other when travelling in busy locations. We’ve also just announced as part of our Vision Zero Action Plan that we’re funding a new Road Danger Reduction Team in the Metropolitan Police, to help enforce these rules and protect people travelling around the capital, as we continue building a safer, fairer, greener London for everyone.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The poll is interesting, to a point. It's never a bad thing to remind riders what their rights and responsibilities are when they get on a bike, but inevitably, in an era of perpetual culture wars, the results of such surveys always get bent to suit the narrative of the person reading or reporting them.

Even taken at face value, however, these figures reflect the fact that the vast majority of bike riders do the right thing. Eight out of 10 do not run red lights or ride on the pavement, even when road layout and driver behaviour is so often stacked against them. Yet still, the most amount of anger and vitriol is typically reserved for riders who cycle in a way that is both legal and improves the safety of all road users.

The poll also found that 70% of the bike riders questioned thought it sensible for everyone to take a cycling test before getting on a bike on public roads, despite nearly half of them never having done a cycling proficiency test or any bikeability training. Imagine, though, how much better things would be if even a tiny practical element of bike awareness and rider empathy was included in the general driving test.