Positive signs for UK bike industry as Halfords cycling sales grow

Retailer admits that the impact of Donald Trump's tariffs remains to be seen

Halfords shop front
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

The retail giant Halfords has seen its cycling sales grow in recent weeks which will be seen as a sign in the wider cycling industry that the sector is due to turn a positive corner.

The retailer’s performance is often viewed as a bellwether marker for the wider UK cycling industry, with its sales often perceived as a marker for the overall cycling industry landscape in Britain. Much of the discourse around the UK industry has centred on plummeting sales, issues with excess stock and more in recent years, but Halfords now say that their sales have climbed up.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like