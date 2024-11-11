'Decline in cycling' cited as Halfords profits fall
Store chain sees profits drop 25% year-on-year
Retail chain Halfords has recorded a 25% year-on-year fall in profits, citing a “decline in cycling” as a contributing factor.
In an accounts filing made last week, the company posted a pre-tax profit of £42.7 million in the year to 29 March 2024. The same period the previous year brought profits of £54.8 million.
This drop, according to chief financial officer (CFO) Jo Hartley, was due in part to a "very challenging" cycling industry.
“In cycling, whilst we grew market share, the market itself was very challenging, with market volumes declining 4%,” Hartley wrote in an accompanying statement. “Cycling market volumes, as reported by the Bicycle Association, are now c.30% below pre-covid levels.”
The CFO went on to explain that discounting on cycling products had a “dilutive impact" on the company's gross profits. This figure, which covers income before administration and distribution costs are factored in, fell by 3% year-on-year, down from £468.9 million to £455.2 million.
Gross profits were also hampered by increased operating costs, “notably in energy costs and salary expenses”, Hartley wrote, due to inflation and rises in the national minimum wage.
Known too for its motoring products, Halfords is considered to be the most prominent brand in the UK cycling industry. It sells a range of bikes, including in-house brands Boardman and Carrera.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The accounts reported on in this article cover the trading activity of the retail chain Halfords, which operates in 377 stores across the UK. The chain is a subsidiary of the overall Halfords Group Plc, which encompasses a number of automotive, leisure and cycling brands.
The parent company, Halfords Group Plc, shared its accounts for the same period earlier this year, also recording a “significantly worse than expected” performance in the cycling market.
Last month, Halfords Group Plc released a trading update covering the period after the accounts. It highlighted that this year counted “the UK’s wettest spring since 1986”, which brought continued challenges in the cycling market.
The update did, however, note a “positive reception” for Halfords’ new premium bike ranges. In September, the company revealed it is more than doubling its offering of premium bikes, which it defines as those costing £1,000 and more.
“The new range of bikes from Halfords is a clear statement of intent to the premium cycling market. It’s one of the fastest growing sector but one which was underrepresented at Halfords,” the brand's head of cycling, Katie Begley, wrote.
Among the new bikes released was the Boardman ADV 9.6, a gravel bike with a £3,800 price tag.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
-
-
Paddy McGuinness sets off on ultra cycling challenge aboard Raleigh chopper
TV and radio personality completed Peak District training session with Sir Chris Hoy before setting off on mammoth charity ride for BBC Children in Need
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Santini Alpha Pack Vest review: the unlikely garment that's revolutionised my winter cycling forever
The thermal cycling vest that I didn't know I needed, and would now be lost without.
By Hannah Bussey Published