'I'm doing my best, it just isn't really working out' – Jan-Willem van Schip disqualified again for breaking UCI rules

Dutch rider Jan-Willem van Schip was disqualified from a race for breaking UCI rules for a second time this season on Sunday.

The Azerion-Villa Valkenburg rider was kicked out of stage four of the Ronde l'Oise for "non-compliant clothing equipment", according to the race's official report, but Van Schip himself said that it was because he put a bottle under his jersey, which could breach UCI Rule 1.3.032.

It is the fifth time since 2021 that the 31-year-old has been disqualified. Last month, he was ejected from the the Tour of Hellas for resting his forearms on his handlebars during stage two of the race.

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At the Ronde de l’Oise, Van Schip had already been given a 200CHF fine on stage two for a handlebar position judged to be dangerous to himself or his competitors.

"Here we are again," Van Schip, a two-time track world champion, said in an Instagram post after his most recent disqualification, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported. "After the Tour of Hellas, I tried to find out what was wrong, but it was impossible to discover why I was disqualified.

"The first stage went well. On the second stage, I was in the early breakaway. I was sitting very neatly. They kept driving past in the car and filming the whole time. I thought, 'What is this?' And I saw the other men in the breakaway all slumped over on their bikes, which isn't allowed. And after the ride, I suddenly got a fine: the position wasn't right."

On stage four, the problem stemmed from him putting a water bottle under his jersey, which was spotted by a commissaire. Van Schip continued: "Suddenly that guy completely flipped out: 'You're out of the race.' I thought that this can't be right, because the rule that you're not allowed to do things inside your shirt anymore doesn't change until next month [the UCI is banning front pockets on jerseys from July]. But I thought it was very strange. I just kept cycling."

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The jury then returned, and he left the race. Van Schip said: "Is my left toe not right? Is the moon not positioned correctly? What is the problem? Disqualified again because I had a water bottle in my shirt. I don't know, I'm doing my best. It just isn't really working out. It's really very sad."

Fellow pro cyclist Victor Campenaerts commented "#freewillem" on the Dutchman's Instagram post. After his previous disqualification, Van Schip said that he did not feel welcome in cycling.