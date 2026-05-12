First Matej Mohorič, now Spurcycle — are handlebar mirrors no longer a cycling fashion faux-pas?

Two weeks ago, Grand Tour stage winner and former gravel world champion Matej Mohorič promoted an unexpected item on his Instagram: a rear-view mirror.

Clipped onto sunglasses or tucked into the bar-end of your handlebars, rear-view mirrors allow cyclists to monitor traffic behind them without having to look over their shoulder, helping maintain balance, stability and line of sight while riding. But they’ve long been considered something of a cycling fashion faux-pas, often associated with MAMIL stereotypes alongside hi-viz jerseys and ankle socks.

But are the tides turning?

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There’s little doubt the roads are feeling riskier. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, cyclist fatalities in the U.S. reached a multi-decade high in recent years, with an average of 19 cyclists killed every week.

At the same time, cyclists have become increasingly comfortable adopting technology in the name of safety. Radar systems like the Garmin Varia have gone from niche gadgets to non-negotiable equipment for many road riders, despite effectively being a high-tech solution to the same problem: seeing what’s happening behind.

The mirror Mohorič is promoting is certainly a far cry from the plasticky mirrors of old that vibrated so violently you could barely make out what was approaching anyway. The sleek Rizoma R21 is marketed as an “invisible rear-view lens”. It weighs just 18g, has reportedly been wind tunnel tested for aerodynamics and is machined from CNC aluminium with an "unbreakable" ZEISS lens. It’s also rumoured to cost well north of $200. But, according to Rizoma, Mohorič tested the mirror on the road and described it as a "revolutionary product".

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

More attainable is today’s launch from Spurcycle. The Oregon brand, best known for its premium bicycle bells, has unveiled its new Pro Mirror, a drop-bar mirror developed with input from the racy end of the gravel and road scenes.

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Available in two sizes, the R35 and larger R50, the Pro Mirror aims to make rear visibility feel less like an awkward add-on and more like a seamless part of a modern cockpit setup. Both versions feature a minimalist machined aluminium body, tempered glass optics and a tool-free mounting system designed to install in under a minute. The company also claims the vibration-resistant design maintains image clarity on rough pavement and gravel roads alike.

The mirror fits handlebars with a 14–20mm internal diameter, is fully rebuildable and backed by a lifetime warranty. Pricing starts at $69 USD, which is significantly cheaper than the Rizoma alternative, yet firmly in the premium accessory category.

Spurcycle says the mirror will “l transform your riding experience,” be it for enhanced safety or a “strategic advantage” in competition.

What do you think? Would you use one?