'I'll confess I sighed inwardly' – is a new wheel size really what cycling needs right now?

More 'standards' in my experience means more expense and less accessibility

James Shrubsall's avatar
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Salsa Frago bike with 32&quot; wheels
(Image credit: Future / Lisa Charlebois)

When someone offers you more comfort and more speed on the bike, you don't say no. But what if it comes with a bunch of caveats, including more weight and more expense? Perhaps you'd still take it. But I'm going to confess to emitting an inward sigh when I saw that 32-inch wheels were now, officially 'a thing' (just a minor thing, admittedly) in the gravel world.

Displayed at the Sea Otter in California – round one of the Life Time Grand Prix and key industry expo date – the outsized hoops purport to offer more compliance thanks to a bigger contact patch, as well as more momentum and thus more speed.

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How much of my stuck-in-the-mud attitude is rooted in the fact I cut my cycling teeth in the Eighties – the decade which boasts the most beautiful bikes ever made – and I secretly want them all to stay like that, I don't know. I'm also not entirely averse to change and, I imagine, like most of us, I appreciate the better braking, more ergonomic geometry, light weight and excellent tyres of modern machines.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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