Enduro-style stage racing and... gravel running – introducing the UK's newest gravel cycling festival

Explorr comes from the former organiser of the British Gravel Championships, Red-On Sports

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The Gralloch 2024
(Image credit: RedOn Sports)

UK gravel aficionados now have another, rather different option on the calendar that is set to offer everything from racing with timed segments to a festival set-up and even a cross-country running event.

The Explorr event bills itself as an 'endurance festival' and in Banchory, near Aberdeen on 28-30 August this year. It's based around a one-day gravel 'stage race' of 120km with four timed sections totalling 76km, and which will also feature general, mountain and sprint classifications to add an extra dynamic.

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Of the new enduro-style format with timed segments, he added: "We've always tried to innovate a little bit with new formats. We've done stage racing over multiple days previously, but with events in this format we're trying to bring the best of true stage racing into one day – Explorr differs also from your more classical, sort of enduro-style races as we're doing, GC, sprint segments, sprint classifications, mountain classifications.

Red On is currently offering early bird pricing for the gravel race at £68, while weekend camping (including for motorhomes) is also available for £45.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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