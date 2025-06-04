Campagnolo's brand new Super Record groupset is now 13-speed, and believe-it-or-not, more affordable

The legendary Italian component manufacturer has given it's top end groupset a comprehensive redesign

Campagnolo Super Record 13 groupset
(Image credit: Campagnolo)
Campagnolo has launched Super Record 13, the first wireless 2x13-speed groupset designed for road riding.

It released its 13-speed 1x gravel groupset, Ekar, back in late 2020 and now the extra sprocket has found its way onto the Italian brand’s range-topper. After the initial prototyping phase was done in-house in Vicenza, the setup has been fine-tuned with the help of the Cofidis World Tour team.

