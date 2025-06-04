Campagnolo's brand new Super Record groupset is now 13-speed, and believe-it-or-not, more affordable

Campagnolo has launched Super Record 13, the first wireless 2x13-speed groupset designed for road riding.

It released its 13-speed 1x gravel groupset, Ekar, back in late 2020 and now the extra sprocket has found its way onto the Italian brand’s range-topper. After the initial prototyping phase was done in-house in Vicenza, the setup has been fine-tuned with the help of the Cofidis World Tour team.

Ridden at WorldTour level, Super Record 13 brings wireless 2 x 13-speed groupset to the road for the first time. (Image credit: Campagnolo)

To make room for the extra sprocket, Campagnolo has repeated the method it used for its Ekar cassette, reducing the distances between each sprocket and making the sprockets themselves thinner. With the gear spacing so close, Campagnolo says it has created smoother transitions and reduced ‘jumps’ between gears, enabling the rider to always find the right cadence. There are four cassette options available: 10-29, 10-33, 11-32 and 11-36, which is a new addition.

While the previous 12-speed Super Record groupset didn’t offer a a full size crankset, 13 has three pro-sized gear options. In total the new Super Record is offered with seven configurations: 45/29, 48/32, 50/34, 52/36, 53/39, 54/39 and 55/39. Crank arms come in four lengths, from 165mm to 175mm, with both the cranksets and chainrings available to buy separately. The crankset uses Campagnolo’s Ultra Torque fitting system, but utilises a new Quick Tech BB cup, which isn't compatible with previous versions.

The HPPM power meter option is now more keenly priced. (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo says the chainrings feature both a new tooth shape and surface treatment. The former is designed to improve durability, while the latter has been created to speed up chain engagement; the team from Vincenza are hailing Super Record 13 as the “fastest on the market”, delivering “accurate, silent and immediate shifting”.

The HPPM power meter from the previous groupset remains, but it’s now at a significantly reduced price, bringing it more in line with competitors. It utilises sixteen sensors that provide continuous detection every five milliseconds, offering, according to the brand, “unequivocal accuracy of results.”

A new look rear derailleur for Super Record 13. (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Both derailleurs looked markedly different from the previous 12-speed editions. The rear, delivered in a matte carbon black appears to be of a completely new design, mechanically. Both pulleys now have 14 teeth and a new differentiated profile.

The larger diameter is designed to reduce friction between the chainlinks, while ceramic bearings are used in the upper pulley to reduce drag. The lower pulley is shaped to provide greater efficiency. The bulbous, outboard position of the previous version is done; Campagnolo says there’s been a 25 per cent reduction in its lateral bulk compared to the 12-speed model.

The redesigned battery allows for greater tyre clearance. (Image credit: Campagnolo)

The front derailleur has also been revamped. It features a carbon cage with increased capacity to accommodate 29 to 55 tooth chainrings, while the design is said to improve shifts in both directions, even when the chain is under a heavy load. The battery has been moved too, and redesigned. It’s now out front, not trailing the mechanism, where space is tighter. This makes much more sense as it creates more tyre clearance.

As for the battery itself, Campagnolo claims a range of 750 kilometres under “normal conditions of use”. That’s on par with the previous version and good, considering the reduction in apparent size. It can be recharged both on and off the bike using the dedicated cable and a USB socket. Charging time is one area where they’re claiming good progress, and it's said to be just an hour, with the battery status displayed by a single-coloured LED.

Both the hood and the lever are shaped for comfort and control. (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo’s iconic and somewhat divisive ‘thumb shifter’ is back on the revised Ergopower levers. For most users it was the feature that set Campagnolo’s shifting experience apart from its rivals. You either love it or hate it. It’s back, in part, to provide better grip control due to the lever’s new minimal profile. Campagnolo also says the internal thumb shifter is easier to operate from a range of hand positions. It’s paired with a shift lever that sits behind the brake lever. The previous combined shifters on the brake lever and were neither better than or easier to use than competitors, so this should get them some ground back.

There’s also a bonus button, like SRAM, here, called the Smart Button. Like SRAM’s own bonus button, it’s fully customisable, allowing riders to configure gear settings, as well as the ability to pair with a smartphone via Bluetooth. All buttons are configurable through the MyCampy app, which has received a firmware update.

The thumb shifter returns! (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Comfort has always been a Campagnolo priority with previous iterations of the Ergopower shifter. The hoods aim to provide support and a secure grip, even after several hours in the saddle. To facilitate this, the hydraulic brake hose has been repositioned to fit directly into the system, while also allowing for the removal of the handlebars without causing any unnecessary maintenance issues.

As for the brake lever itself, it’s carbon, shaped to allow for effective operation from a number of positions without the rider’s fingers ever getting in the way. The lever distance is adjustable to accommodate varying hand sizes via a micro-setting.

Other features include a revised fulcrum point, designed to deliver more progressive and powerful braking; this wasn’t an issue in the last two versions of Super Record, both delivering exceptional braking performance, thanks in part to a very good relationship with Magura in the development of 12 speed Super Record EPS V4.

The Super Record 13 disc brake calipers use titanium hardwear to save a handful of grams. (Image credit: Campagnolo)

The calipers look - at first glance - similar to previous versions, except for the addition of some titanium hardware which shaves a claimed 6g. Campagnolo claim they’re also more powerful, but this seems more likely more to do with the changes to the master cylinder and the position of the lever. Organic or a new sintered version of the brake pads are offered, the later for better braking and durability in wet and cold conditions.

The new Super Record 13 is available now.

Suggested retail price for the version without power meter starts at €4,300 / US$4,750 / £3,900.

Suggested retail price for the version with power meter starts at €5,399 / US$5,899 / £4,950.