'It's hot, no?' – why was Primož Roglič wearing ankle socks on stage 12 of the Tour de France?

It was hot in the south of France on Thursday, possibly too hot. This was clear to anyone riding or watching the Tour de France as stage 12 was raced from Auch to Hautacam, with temperatures of over 34 degrees on the first proper climbing day of the year. Water was endlessly thrown over heads, bottles were emptied at an alarming rate, and every cooling technique was employed.

The heat, apparently, was the reason why Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe was wearing ankle socks on Thursday, a fashion choice which mildly set social media ablaze.

