Some folk don’t like cyclists, but everyone smiles when they see a happy terrier in a rucksack riding towards them

She probably puts more miles in on the bike than you do, and she definitely makes more people smile - she’s man’s best friend: the Trail Dog

Glen Whittington and trail dog
(Image credit: Sven Thiele)
Glen Whittington
By
published

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite cycling items (or, people) and share the personal connection they have with them. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for. 

I’ve been lucky enough to travel the globe through bike racing, both between the tapes and behind the wrenches, as a pro mechanic. I’ve ridden the world's famous trails, and guiding has taken me to some crazy places. But nothing beats my Friday night ride after work with my Trail Dog. Blasting down the side of a barley field with the sun on our backs, following the dog, who's on the trail of some mysterious animal, is the best feeling in the world.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Glen Whittington
Glen Whittington
Contributor

Glen’s an ex-racer who still finds time to ride bikes for SDWRacing. He started racing in 1998, initially specialising in XCO and Solo 24-Hour Mountain Bike. He became a mechanic in 2002, working in shops and also for professional race teams. During this time he spent more time racing cyclocross and road, and then also time trials. In 2013 he built his first bespoke frame and then spent several years at Roberts learning the art. Since then he’s designed, tested and now sells frames/bikes to the public as part of his ÆIGHT brand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸