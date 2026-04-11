Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2026 official start list: All 123 riders confirmed

After launching in 2021, Paris-Roubaix Femmes is back for its sixth edition, and will take place this year on Sunday, in tandem with the men's race for the first time.

Four days before the race, last year's winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) announced that she will go against her earlier schedule, and return to defend her title across the cobbles.

No rider has won the women's race twice, and while the Frenchwoman may hope to be the first to do so, she will face competition from Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Alison Jackson (St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93), two other former winners on the start list.

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There will be 123 riders at the start of the race in Denain. Teams are allowed to field a maximum of six riders, however two teams will compete with fewer: UAE Team ADQ, down to four after Sofie van Rooijnen suffered a training crash, and Ma Petite Entreprise, who will ride with five.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2026 start list

Visma-Lease a Bike

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

Marianne Vos

Daniek Hengeveld

Nienke Veenhoven

Lieke Nooijen

Margaux Vigié

SD Worx-Protime

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Lotte Kopecky

Barbara Guarischi

Lorena Wiebes

Julia Kopecký

Blanka Vas

Femke Markus

AG Insurance-Soudal

Letizia Borghesi

Shari Bossuyt

Gladys Verhulst-Wild

Marthe Goossens

Ilse Pluimers

Alana Castrique

FDJ United-SUEZ

Elise Chabbey

Franziska Koch

Célia Géry

Vittoria Guazzini

Amber Kraak

Jade Wiel

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93

Alison Jackson

Clémence Chéreau

Alicia González

Karolina Kumięga

Elyne Roussel

Caroline Wreszin

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

Zoë Bäckstedt

Chiara Consonni

Tiffany Cromwell

Chloé Dygert

Rosa Maria Klöser

Maria Martins

UAE Team ADQ

Megan Jastrab

Febe Jooris

Lara Gillespie

Alena Ivanchenko

Lidl-Trek

Elisa Balsamo

Emma Norsgaard Bjerg

Clara Copponi

Shirin van Anrooij

Lucinda Brand

Lauretta Hanson

Fenix-Premier Tech

Charlotte Kool

Millie Couzens

Mylène de Zoete

Evy Kuijpers

Flora Perkins

Marthe Truyen

Movistar

Cat Ferguson

Carys Lloyd

Floortje Mackaij

Arlenis Sierra

Aude Biannic

Laura Ruiz Pérez

Team Picnic PostNL

Pfeiffer Georgi

Rachele Barbieri

Robyn Clay

Mia Griffin

Lucie Fityus

Josie Nelson

Liv AlUla Jayco

Jeanne Korevaar

Noä Jansen

Quinty Ton

Georgia Baker

Ruby Roseman-Gannon

Mackenzie Coupland

EF Education-Oatly

Nina Berton

Auke De Buysscher

Mirre Knaven

Alexis Magner

Caoimhe O'Brien

Alexandra Volstad

Cofidis

Amalie Dideriksen

Martina Alzini

Marion Borras

Kristýna Burlová

Valentine Fortin

Nadia Quagliotto

Human Powered Health

Maggie Coles-Lyster

Jente Koops

Wiktoria Pikulík

Katia Ragusa

Kathrin Schweinberger

Lily Williams

Uno-X Mobility

Linda Zanetti

Laura Tomasi

Kamilla Aasebø

Anniina Ahtosalo

Susanne Andersen

Teuntje Beekhuis

Lotto Intermarché

Julie Brouwers

Ilken Seynave

Sterre Vervloet

Katrijn De Clercq

Lea Lin Teutenberg

Linda Riedmann

VolkerWessels

Sophie von Berswordt

Meis Poland

Scarlett Souren

Vera Tieleman

Lonneke Uneken

Amber van der Hulst

Ma Petite Entreprise

Alison Avoine

Noémie Abgrall

Margot Marasco

Ilona Rouat

Léa Stern

Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi

Irati Aranguren

Idoia Eraso

Arianna Fidanza

Sara Fiorin

Cristina Tonetti

Marjolein van 't Geloof

Mayenne Monbana My Pie

Justine Gegu

Fiona Mangan

Jenaya Francis

Allison Mrugal

Natalie Quinn

Constance Valentin