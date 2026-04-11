Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2026 official start list: All 123 riders confirmed

Former champions Lotte Kopecky, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Alison Jackson return

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Lotte Kopecky riding on a cobbled sector at Paris-Roubaix
Lotte Kopecky won in Roubaix in 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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After launching in 2021, Paris-Roubaix Femmes is back for its sixth edition, and will take place this year on Sunday, in tandem with the men's race for the first time.

Four days before the race, last year's winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) announced that she will go against her earlier schedule, and return to defend her title across the cobbles.

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Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2026 start list

Visma-Lease a Bike

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
Marianne Vos
Daniek Hengeveld
Nienke Veenhoven
Lieke Nooijen
Margaux Vigié

SD Worx-Protime

Lotte Kopecky
Barbara Guarischi
Lorena Wiebes
Julia Kopecký
Blanka Vas
Femke Markus

AG Insurance-Soudal

Letizia Borghesi
Shari Bossuyt
Gladys Verhulst-Wild
Marthe Goossens
Ilse Pluimers
Alana Castrique

FDJ United-SUEZ

Elise Chabbey
Franziska Koch
Célia Géry
Vittoria Guazzini
Amber Kraak
Jade Wiel

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93

Alison Jackson
Clémence Chéreau
Alicia González
Karolina Kumięga
Elyne Roussel
Caroline Wreszin

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

Zoë Bäckstedt
Chiara Consonni
Tiffany Cromwell
Chloé Dygert
Rosa Maria Klöser
Maria Martins

UAE Team ADQ

Megan Jastrab
Febe Jooris
Lara Gillespie
Alena Ivanchenko

Lidl-Trek

Elisa Balsamo
Emma Norsgaard Bjerg
Clara Copponi
Shirin van Anrooij
Lucinda Brand
Lauretta Hanson

Fenix-Premier Tech

Charlotte Kool
Millie Couzens
Mylène de Zoete
Evy Kuijpers
Flora Perkins
Marthe Truyen

Movistar

Cat Ferguson
Carys Lloyd
Floortje Mackaij
Arlenis Sierra
Aude Biannic
Laura Ruiz Pérez

Team Picnic PostNL

Pfeiffer Georgi
Rachele Barbieri
Robyn Clay
Mia Griffin
Lucie Fityus
Josie Nelson

Liv AlUla Jayco

Jeanne Korevaar
Noä Jansen
Quinty Ton
Georgia Baker
Ruby Roseman-Gannon
Mackenzie Coupland

EF Education-Oatly

Nina Berton
Auke De Buysscher
Mirre Knaven
Alexis Magner
Caoimhe O'Brien
Alexandra Volstad

Cofidis

Amalie Dideriksen
Martina Alzini
Marion Borras
Kristýna Burlová
Valentine Fortin
Nadia Quagliotto

Human Powered Health

Maggie Coles-Lyster
Jente Koops
Wiktoria Pikulík
Katia Ragusa
Kathrin Schweinberger
Lily Williams

Uno-X Mobility

Linda Zanetti
Laura Tomasi
Kamilla Aasebø
Anniina Ahtosalo
Susanne Andersen
Teuntje Beekhuis

Lotto Intermarché

Julie Brouwers
Ilken Seynave
Sterre Vervloet
Katrijn De Clercq
Lea Lin Teutenberg
Linda Riedmann

VolkerWessels

Sophie von Berswordt
Meis Poland
Scarlett Souren
Vera Tieleman
Lonneke Uneken
Amber van der Hulst

Ma Petite Entreprise

Alison Avoine
Noémie Abgrall
Margot Marasco
Ilona Rouat
Léa Stern

Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi

Irati Aranguren
Idoia Eraso
Arianna Fidanza
Sara Fiorin
Cristina Tonetti
Marjolein van 't Geloof

Mayenne Monbana My Pie

Justine Gegu
Fiona Mangan
Jenaya Francis
Allison Mrugal
Natalie Quinn
Constance Valentin

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior Writer & Deputy Features Editor

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

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