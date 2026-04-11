Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2026 official start list: All 123 riders confirmed
Former champions Lotte Kopecky, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Alison Jackson return
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After launching in 2021, Paris-Roubaix Femmes is back for its sixth edition, and will take place this year on Sunday, in tandem with the men's race for the first time.
Four days before the race, last year's winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) announced that she will go against her earlier schedule, and return to defend her title across the cobbles.
No rider has won the women's race twice, and while the Frenchwoman may hope to be the first to do so, she will face competition from Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Alison Jackson (St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93), two other former winners on the start list.Article continues below
There will be 123 riders at the start of the race in Denain. Teams are allowed to field a maximum of six riders, however two teams will compete with fewer: UAE Team ADQ, down to four after Sofie van Rooijnen suffered a training crash, and Ma Petite Entreprise, who will ride with five.
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2026 start list
Visma-Lease a Bike
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
Marianne Vos
Daniek Hengeveld
Nienke Veenhoven
Lieke Nooijen
Margaux Vigié
SD Worx-Protime
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Lotte Kopecky
Barbara Guarischi
Lorena Wiebes
Julia Kopecký
Blanka Vas
Femke Markus
AG Insurance-Soudal
Letizia Borghesi
Shari Bossuyt
Gladys Verhulst-Wild
Marthe Goossens
Ilse Pluimers
Alana Castrique
Elise Chabbey
Franziska Koch
Célia Géry
Vittoria Guazzini
Amber Kraak
Jade Wiel
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
Alison Jackson
Clémence Chéreau
Alicia González
Karolina Kumięga
Elyne Roussel
Caroline Wreszin
Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
Zoë Bäckstedt
Chiara Consonni
Tiffany Cromwell
Chloé Dygert
Rosa Maria Klöser
Maria Martins
UAE Team ADQ
Megan Jastrab
Febe Jooris
Lara Gillespie
Alena Ivanchenko
Elisa Balsamo
Emma Norsgaard Bjerg
Clara Copponi
Shirin van Anrooij
Lucinda Brand
Lauretta Hanson
Fenix-Premier Tech
Charlotte Kool
Millie Couzens
Mylène de Zoete
Evy Kuijpers
Flora Perkins
Marthe Truyen
Movistar
Cat Ferguson
Carys Lloyd
Floortje Mackaij
Arlenis Sierra
Aude Biannic
Laura Ruiz Pérez
Team Picnic PostNL
Pfeiffer Georgi
Rachele Barbieri
Robyn Clay
Mia Griffin
Lucie Fityus
Josie Nelson
Liv AlUla Jayco
Jeanne Korevaar
Noä Jansen
Quinty Ton
Georgia Baker
Ruby Roseman-Gannon
Mackenzie Coupland
EF Education-Oatly
Nina Berton
Auke De Buysscher
Mirre Knaven
Alexis Magner
Caoimhe O'Brien
Alexandra Volstad
Cofidis
Amalie Dideriksen
Martina Alzini
Marion Borras
Kristýna Burlová
Valentine Fortin
Nadia Quagliotto
Human Powered Health
Maggie Coles-Lyster
Jente Koops
Wiktoria Pikulík
Katia Ragusa
Kathrin Schweinberger
Lily Williams
Uno-X Mobility
Linda Zanetti
Laura Tomasi
Kamilla Aasebø
Anniina Ahtosalo
Susanne Andersen
Teuntje Beekhuis
Lotto Intermarché
Julie Brouwers
Ilken Seynave
Sterre Vervloet
Katrijn De Clercq
Lea Lin Teutenberg
Linda Riedmann
VolkerWessels
Sophie von Berswordt
Meis Poland
Scarlett Souren
Vera Tieleman
Lonneke Uneken
Amber van der Hulst
Ma Petite Entreprise
Alison Avoine
Noémie Abgrall
Margot Marasco
Ilona Rouat
Léa Stern
Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
Irati Aranguren
Idoia Eraso
Arianna Fidanza
Sara Fiorin
Cristina Tonetti
Marjolein van 't Geloof
Mayenne Monbana My Pie
Justine Gegu
Fiona Mangan
Jenaya Francis
Allison Mrugal
Natalie Quinn
Constance Valentin
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
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