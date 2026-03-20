Milan-San Remo Donne 2026 start list: All the women vying for victory on the Via Roma this weekend

Who can challenge defending champion Lorena Wiebes for the win in this second modern edition of the race?

James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published
San Remo Women winner Lorena Wiebes on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

For a major one-day Classic with a hilly finale, Milan-San Remo offers a real opportunity for fast-finishing riders – and they often take it. That's true of the men's race and, as of last year, the women's race too – which, confusingly, is being called Milan-San Remo Donne or San Remo Women, depending on whether you consult the UCI or organiser RCS.

In what was a renaissance following a 20-year hiatus for the women's edition, sprint queen Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Pro Time) tracked the world's best climbers over the Cipressa, and then the Poggio, before beating them soundly on the Via Roma.

Article continues below

Milan-San Remo Donne 2026 start list

AG Insurance-Soudal
Kim Le Court-Pienaar
Justine Ghekiere
Mireia Benito
Letizia Borghesi
Alexandra Manly
Nicole Steigenga

Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto
Chiara Consonni
Tiffany Cromwell
Rosa Maria Kloser
Kasia Niewiadoma
Soraya Paladin
Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka

EF Education-Oatly
Noemi Ruegg
Solbjork Minke Anderson
Henrietta Christie
Stina Kagevi
Cédrine Kerbaol
Alice Towers

FDJ United-SUEZ
Juliette Berthet
Célia Gery
Vittoria Guazzini
Eva Van Agt
Jade Wiel
Ally Wollaston

Human Powered Health
Thalita De Jong
Carlotta Cipressi
Katia Ragusa
Nina Buijsman
Titia Ryo
Marit Raaijmakers

Lidl-Trek
Elisa Balsamo
Margot Vanpachtenbeke
Ricarda Bauernfeind
Lucinda Brand
Niamh Fisher-Black
Riejanne Markus

Liv AlUla Jayco
Monica Trinca Colonel
Ruby Roseman-Gannon
Letizia Paternoster
Matilde Vitillo
Josie Talbot
Ella Wyllie

Movistar
Cat Ferguson
Arlenis Sierra
Francesca Barale
Olivia Baril
Aude Biannic
Sara Martin

Picnic PostNL
Pfeiffer Georgi
Audrey De Keersmaeker
Juliana Londono
Gaia Masetti
Rachele Barbieri
Josie Nelson

Visma-Lease a Bike
Femke De Vries
Daniek Hengeveld
Sarah Van Dam
Lieke Nooijen
Margaux Vigie
Rosita Reijnhout

UAE Team ADQ
Silvia Persico
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini
Mavi Garcia
Brodie Chapman
Dominika Włodarczyk
Alena Amialiusik

Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
Usoa Ostolaza
Alice Maria Arzuffi
Yuliia Biriukova
Arianna Fidanza
Vittoria Ruffilli
Debora Silvestri

Cofidis Women
Ema Comte
Victoire Berteau
Amalie Dideriksen
Spela Kern
Nikola Noskova
Nadia Quagliotto

Mayenne Monbana My Pie
Francesca Hall
Marine Allione
Karolina Perekitko
Kiara Lylyk
Alice Coutinho
Constance Valentin

Aromitalia Vaiano
Rasa Leleivyte
Maya Kingma
Eleonora La Bella
Argiro Milaki
Hanna Tserakh
Valentina Venerucci

Vini Fantini-BePink
Sofia Arici
Andrea Casagranda
Irene Cagnazzo
Fariba Hashimi
Sonia Rossetti
Gaia Segato

SD Worx-Pro Time
Barbara Guarischi
Lotte Kopecky
Blanka Vas
Lorena Wiebes
Linda Zanetti
Anouska Koster
Puck Pieterse

VolkerWessels Cycling
Anneke Dijkstra
Eline Jansen
Esmée Peperkamp
Maud Rijnbeek
Sabrina Stultiens
Bodine Vollering

St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93
Alison Jackson
Émilie Morier
Clara Emond
Heidi Franz
Caroline Wreszin
India Grangier

Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
Anita Baima
Giulia Bisso
Lara Crestanello
Valeria Curnis
Chantal Pegolo
Valentina Zanzi

Mendelspeck E-Work
Camilla Bezzone
Eleonora Deotto
Nikol Dollaku
Giulia Giuliani
Ilaria Marinetto
Giorgia Serena

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
Virginia Bortoli
Elisa De Vallier
Sara Luccon
Marta Pavesi
Chiara Reghini
Irma Siri

Explore More
James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.