Milan-San Remo Donne 2026 start list: All the women vying for victory on the Via Roma this weekend

For a major one-day Classic with a hilly finale, Milan-San Remo offers a real opportunity for fast-finishing riders – and they often take it. That's true of the men's race and, as of last year, the women's race too – which, confusingly, is being called Milan-San Remo Donne or San Remo Women, depending on whether you consult the UCI or organiser RCS.

In what was a renaissance following a 20-year hiatus for the women's edition, sprint queen Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Pro Time) tracked the world's best climbers over the Cipressa, and then the Poggio, before beating them soundly on the Via Roma.

Just as the men's peloton finds itself scratching its head in the quest to beat Tadej Pogačar, the women, in a race like this at least, know they need to get creative if they are to vanquish an in-form Wiebes on Saturday. The 27-year-old Dutch rider has won four of the seven races she has started so far this season, and if she can get over the double punch of those two final climbs with the leaders, it's hard to see her being beaten in the flat run to the line.

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There are other fast riders of course. Second last year, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) was set to be one of Wiebes's biggest challengers as a fast finisher herself, but she is no longer riding having returned home to be with her father, who is ill. Others who look as though they could take on Wiebes on the 'Via Roma' include quick young Brit Cat Ferguson (Movistar), though she may find getting over the climbs with the favourites – including Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Pro Time), who were fourth and ninth last year – a stretch too far.

The women's race begins at 10.40 CET on Saturday. If you're interested in streaming it or finding it on TV, check out our How to Watch guide, which will be up on our site from 8am GMT on the morning of the race.

Milan-San Remo Donne 2026 start list

AG Insurance-Soudal

Kim Le Court-Pienaar

Justine Ghekiere

Mireia Benito

Letizia Borghesi

Alexandra Manly

Nicole Steigenga

Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto

Chiara Consonni

Tiffany Cromwell

Rosa Maria Kloser

Kasia Niewiadoma

Soraya Paladin

Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka



EF Education-Oatly

Noemi Ruegg

Solbjork Minke Anderson

Henrietta Christie

Stina Kagevi

Cédrine Kerbaol

Alice Towers



FDJ United-SUEZ

Juliette Berthet

Célia Gery

Vittoria Guazzini

Eva Van Agt

Jade Wiel

Ally Wollaston



Human Powered Health

Thalita De Jong

Carlotta Cipressi

Katia Ragusa

Nina Buijsman

Titia Ryo

Marit Raaijmakers



Lidl-Trek

Elisa Balsamo

Margot Vanpachtenbeke

Ricarda Bauernfeind

Lucinda Brand

Niamh Fisher-Black

Riejanne Markus



Liv AlUla Jayco

Monica Trinca Colonel

Ruby Roseman-Gannon

Letizia Paternoster

Matilde Vitillo

Josie Talbot

Ella Wyllie



Movistar

Cat Ferguson

Arlenis Sierra

Francesca Barale

Olivia Baril

Aude Biannic

Sara Martin



Picnic PostNL

Pfeiffer Georgi

Audrey De Keersmaeker

Juliana Londono

Gaia Masetti

Rachele Barbieri

Josie Nelson



Visma-Lease a Bike

Femke De Vries

Daniek Hengeveld

Sarah Van Dam

Lieke Nooijen

Margaux Vigie

Rosita Reijnhout



UAE Team ADQ

Silvia Persico

Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini

Mavi Garcia

Brodie Chapman

Dominika Włodarczyk

Alena Amialiusik



Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi

Usoa Ostolaza

Alice Maria Arzuffi

Yuliia Biriukova

Arianna Fidanza

Vittoria Ruffilli

Debora Silvestri



Cofidis Women

Ema Comte

Victoire Berteau

Amalie Dideriksen

Spela Kern

Nikola Noskova

Nadia Quagliotto



Mayenne Monbana My Pie

Francesca Hall

Marine Allione

Karolina Perekitko

Kiara Lylyk

Alice Coutinho

Constance Valentin



Aromitalia Vaiano

Rasa Leleivyte

Maya Kingma

Eleonora La Bella

Argiro Milaki

Hanna Tserakh

Valentina Venerucci



Vini Fantini-BePink

Sofia Arici

Andrea Casagranda

Irene Cagnazzo

Fariba Hashimi

Sonia Rossetti

Gaia Segato



SD Worx-Pro Time

Barbara Guarischi

Lotte Kopecky

Blanka Vas

Lorena Wiebes

Linda Zanetti

Anouska Koster

Puck Pieterse



VolkerWessels Cycling

Anneke Dijkstra

Eline Jansen

Esmée Peperkamp

Maud Rijnbeek

Sabrina Stultiens

Bodine Vollering



St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93

Alison Jackson

Émilie Morier

Clara Emond

Heidi Franz

Caroline Wreszin

India Grangier



Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

Anita Baima

Giulia Bisso

Lara Crestanello

Valeria Curnis

Chantal Pegolo

Valentina Zanzi



Mendelspeck E-Work

Camilla Bezzone

Eleonora Deotto

Nikol Dollaku

Giulia Giuliani

Ilaria Marinetto

Giorgia Serena



Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Virginia Bortoli

Elisa De Vallier

Sara Luccon

Marta Pavesi

Chiara Reghini

Irma Siri

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