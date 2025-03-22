Lorena Wiebes outsprints Marianne Vos to win San Remo Women

Lotte Kopecky chases down late Elisa Longo Borghini attack to set up SD Worx Protime teammate Wiebes for victory

European champion Lorena Wiebes celebrates victory ahead of Marianne Vos
Lorena Wiebes celebrates victory after outsprinting Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx Protime) lived up to her pre-race status as favourite for the relaunch edition of San Remo Women, edging out Marianne Vos (Visma | Lease a Bike) in a thrilling sprint finish after late breakaway Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) had been reeled in with just 250 metres remaining. Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) claimed third place behind the two Dutch stars, ahead of Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma | Lease a Bike) and Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez).

The race followed San Remo’s long-established template, the speed building on the approach to and crossing of the Cipressa climb, then ramping up even further on the concluding ascent of the Poggio. There was a flurry attacks nearing the top of this final hill, Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM zondocrypto), Vollering and Kim Le Court (AG Indurance-Soudal Team) each making a vain effort to distance themselves from the sprinters in the lead group.

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

