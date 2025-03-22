Lorena Wiebes outsprints Marianne Vos to win San Remo Women

Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx Protime) lived up to her pre-race status as favourite for the relaunch edition of San Remo Women, edging out Marianne Vos (Visma | Lease a Bike) in a thrilling sprint finish after late breakaway Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) had been reeled in with just 250 metres remaining. Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) claimed third place behind the two Dutch stars, ahead of Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma | Lease a Bike) and Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez).

The race followed San Remo’s long-established template, the speed building on the approach to and crossing of the Cipressa climb, then ramping up even further on the concluding ascent of the Poggio. There was a flurry attacks nearing the top of this final hill, Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM zondocrypto), Vollering and Kim Le Court (AG Indurance-Soudal Team) each making a vain effort to distance themselves from the sprinters in the lead group.

Vollering led over the climb, followed by Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), Wiebes and Longo Borghini. As they swept down the final ramp off the Poggio, Longo Borghini used that momentum to make a blistering attack that immediately took her clear of her rivals with 1.5km to the finish.

The Italian champion would undoubtedly have stayed clear without the late intervention of world champion Lotte Kopecky. Distanced on the Poggio, the Belgian sacrificed her chances for Wiebes, first bridging up to the chase group, then gradually eating into Longo Borghini’s advantage.

Just as the Italian was caught, Vos accelerated along the left-hand barrier, with Wiebes immediately responding on her right. As the rest were left trailing in their wake, Wiebes breezed by her veteran compatriot for what she described as one of the best wins of her career.

‘I’m really grateful for how we worked as a team and for what Lotte did in the final I’m super grateful for,’ said Wiebes, who said she wasn’t worried by the gap that Longo Borghini managed to open in the last 2km.

‘I knew how strong Lotte is and she put me in the perfect position. I need to say Vos surprised me a little bit. I didn’t want to open my sprint too early but it was enough for the win.’

HOW IT UNFOLDED

More than 70km passed before a breakaway escaped from the peloton’s grip, which was extremely tight from the start. Anne Knijnenburg (VolkerWessels Women’s Pro Cycling Team), who’d made one attempt earlier on, eventually went clear on her own. Laura Tomasi (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) and Virginia Bortoli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) chased after the Dutch rider, but never managed to bridge up to her before they were caught.

Knijnenburg stayed away until the peloton’s speed increased approaching the three capi, the headlands that are the gateway to San Remo’s decisive section. After she was caught close to the top of the first of them, the Capo Mele, the peloton remained intact over the Capo Cervo and Capo Berta, its speed relentlessly high leading into the Cipressa.

The battle for position coming into this key climb led to a crash at the front of the bunch. Letizia Paternoster (Liv AlUla Jayco) was the first to go down, her sideways slide taking several riders with her. The favourites, though, escaped unscathed and sat in behind Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) as she set the pace up the first half of the Cipressa for her team leader Longo Borghini.

Ferrand-Prevot led down the Cipressa, her pace splitting the front group, leaving 11 riders up front including a trio from SD Worx, notably Wiebes and Kopecky, while 20 riders chased behind, bridging up with 15km remaining. Their SD Worx teammate Blanka Vas set the pace on to Poggio, where Wiebes and Kopecky remained well placed despite a string of attacks, the pair ready to combine for their final victory swoop.

Milan-San Remo Women 2025, 156km

1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime, in 3:43:32

2. Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma | Lease a Bike, s.t.

3. Noemi Rüegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly, s.t.

4. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Visma | Lease a Bike, s.t.

5. Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ-Suez, s.t.

6. Kim Le Court (RSA) AG Indurance-Soudal Team, s.t.

7. Chloe Dygert (USA) Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto, s.t.

8. Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek, s.t.

9. Juliette Labous (Fra) FDJ-Suez, s.t.

10. Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Team SD Worx-Protime, s.t.