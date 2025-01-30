11 ways to train more like Tadej Pogačar

Tadej Pocačar’s performance is out of reach but you can adapt his training to raise your game. Chris Marshall-Bell consults the experts to find out how

Tadej Pogacar in the gym
(Image credit: Alen Milavec Photography)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in Features

Of course we can’t match his power, but can we amateur cyclists learn from the training routines and methods of Tadej Pogačar? “If an amateur emulated what Tadej does, they would quickly be overtrained,” says Jeroen Swart, head of performance at UAE Team Emirates, “but yes, an amateur could do similar types of training to Tadej, and most would see improvements in their performance.” Over recent months, Pogačar has shared details of his training, including to CW (see page 100) – and he went in-depth to Peter Attia for his The Drive podcast.

We asked Swart, and Tim Podlogar, an exercise physiologist at the University of Exeter and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s outgoing nutritionist, to describe how amateurs can best draw on his methods.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1