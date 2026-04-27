Paul Seixas will 'destroy everybody' says Tadej Pogačar, after being pushed all the way at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

In turn, Seixas called Pogačar the greatest rider of all time

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Paul Seixas matches Tadej Pogacar on La Redoute, in Liege Bastogne Liege 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many lines of copy have been written about French teen sensation Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) over the past few months – much of it predicting world domination at some point in the future. While the sceptics might be tempted to brush those predictions off as so much media hype, it's worth pointing out that the media is not alone.

Tadej Pogačar is the latest to throw his hat into the Seixas cheerleading ring, following a Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday in which he was pushed all the way by the young Frenchman, with Pogačar eventually dropping Seixas on the final climb.

He said he expected Seixas to continue improving until he eventually "destroys everybody" – although it feels as though he has the measure of just about everybody already, the Slovenian excepted.

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In turn Seixas poured praise on Pogačar, calling him "the greatest rider of all time". Asked what he needed to do to beat him, he said: "Power! That seems obvious," said Seixas. "I just have to improve but we can see his level, it's extremely difficult to follow him. He's the greatest rider of all time."

Liège saw Seixas fare even better, hanging with the Slovenian after he attacked on La Redoute at 35km to go, and only meeting his match on the final climb, the Roche aux Faucons, with 14km to the line.

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James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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