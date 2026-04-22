'I looked back just before the finish and saw Puck, and thought 'Oh my god I still need to do a sprint!' – Vollering wins La Flèche Wallonne Féminine

Demi Vollering (FDJ–Suez) has just secured her second La Flèche Wallonne Féminine win, after staging an early break from the lead group during the final climb up the Mur de Huy, but compatriot Puck Pieterse (Fenix–Premier Tech) came very close to catching her just before the finish line.

It was one of the more dramatic and unpredicatable climaxes to the La Flèche Wallonne Féminine in recent years, with Vollering, who previously took victory here in 2023, opening up a gap with around 400 metres of the final climb still to go. Having bravely broken away earlier than usual in a strategic race that usually rewards patience, and with in-form Spanish rider Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ), hot on her heels, Vollering had to grit her teeth and go hard for the line, on a hill with a heartbreaking gradient.

But as they raced into the final 150 metres it was fellow Dutch rider Pieterse who launched an explosive attack, and Vollering only realised her countrywoman was looming right over her shoulder at the very last second.

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"I only looked back just before the finish and saw Puck, and thought 'Oh my god I still need to do a sprint!'", gasped Vollering in the post-race interview.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Young French sensation Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) had earlier become the youngest ever La Flèche Wallonne winner, during his first crack at the Belgian race, which sends riders from Herstal to Huy.

But in the women's race it was the most experienced riders who were battling it out at the end, with five previous race winners all in contention as a lead pack of 11 riders fought it out over the final two climbs of a course infamous for its uphill finish.

Veteran rider and seven-time La Flèche winner Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx–Protime) was very much in the mix, but it was Strade Bianche-winner Elise Chabbey ( (FDJ United-SUEZ) who was first over the top of Côte de Cherave, and riding out of her saddle during the approach to Mur de Huy.

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Vollering soon took over, though, showing her grit and gradually opening up a small gap on the early part of the final climb, before things got exciting in the final 150 metres.

Blasi, fresh from her extraordinary victory at the Amstel Gold at the weekend, finished in third place in this, the second race of three Ardennes Classics. The question now is, will she and Vollering podium again in the upcoming Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, and who will be occupying the top spot on Sunday?

Results La Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2026 (143.5km)

1. Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ UNITED-SUEZ, in 03:53:27

2. Puck Pieterse (Ned) FENIX-PREMIER TECH + 00' 00"

3. Paula Blasi Cairol (Esp) UAE TEAM ADQ + 00' 03"

4. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) CANYON//SRAM ZONDACRYPTO + 00' 06"

5. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) TEAM SD WORX - PROTIME + 00' 11"

6. Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF EDUCATION - OATLY + 00' 14"

7. Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE + 00' 28"

8. Mary Niamh Fisher-Black (NZ) LIDL - TREK + 00' 34"

9. Isabella Holmgren (Can) LIDL - TREK + 00' 40"

10. Nienke Vinke (Ned) TEAM SD WORX - PROTIME + 00' 40"