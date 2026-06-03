Jonas Vingegaard's racing setup has been pretty consistent over the years, even with the recent go-faster updates to the Cervélo S5. It has propelled him to so many wins across all the Grand Tours, including this historic Giro d'Italia, where he became just the 8th rider in history to win all three, with five stage wins along the way.

What is most surprising about Jonas's setup is how 'stock' it is - unlike Tadej Pogačar, for example, who has a raft of custom parts, including his infamous CarbonTi chainrings. You can buy almost everything Jonas uses from your local bike shop or preferred online retailer - including those bonkers pink-walled Vittoria Corsa Pros he used on the final stage into Rome.

Someone as prominent as Jonas will always be given things to test and sample before anyone else, like the limited-edition Nimbl x Nike collab shoes he wore on the final stage. On the whole, though, items such as his go-to sunglasses, the Oakley Velo Kato and Sutro Lite, and his instantly recognisable red Giro Eclipse Pro Spherical helmet appear to be stock and personalised for the occasion.

The Giro might now be over, and I, for one, have the post-Grand-Tour blues; however, you don't have long to wait. The build-up to the Tour De France starts this weekend, and the team will be back, covering the ups and downs of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (that's the Critérium du Dauphiné to us traditionalists).



Don't forget to keep an eye on the podcast Off The Back, as we build up to the Tour, where Jonas has a shot at joining a very elite club of just four riders to not only have won all three grand tours, but hold all three at the same time.

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