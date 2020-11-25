New semi-rimless Oakley Sutro Lite launched

Oakley has launched a semi-rimless version of the Sutro, the glasses Egan Bernal wore to victory in the Tour de France in 2019 despite their ‘urban’ designation.

Oakley says the new Sutro Lite builds off the success of the full-rimmed Sutro, but now comes in a pared-down version for the cyclist “that prefers a sleeker look.”

The new Sutro Lite provides riders with a greater field of view, says Oakley, whether their rides lead them to urban roads or wooded trails.

Oakley says the Sutro Lite’s new lightweight design results in a bold, versatile look that protects from the elements and enhances vision with its Prizm Lens Technology, used widely in its existing eyewear range.

The increased field of view with the lower part of the rim removed also increases ventilation, according to Oakley.

Possibly accepting that pro racers will wear them and it seems this time positively encouraging more competitive riders to do so, Oakley says the Sutro Lite’s Unobtainium temple features a “ridged texture [that] provides improved retention so the frame never loses grip, even during the most intense rides.”

Razor Blade inspiration

The new Sutro Lites not only lose the lower half of their rim, but they are also inspired by the Razor Blades of the 1980s, according to Oakley. The Razor Blades were the model worn by Greg LeMond in what is the probably the world’s most famous time trial, when he took the Tour de France title by eight seconds on the Champs-Elysées in 1989.

Could Oakley’s cycling glasses styling be edging steadily towards the M Frame of the 1990s, most famously (or notoriously, take your pick) worn by Lance Armstrong for all seven of his Tour de France ‘victories’? Oakley ended its sponsorship of Armstrong after he was stripped of his seven Tour titles in October 2012, so although it’s pretty certain we won’t see a retro Armstrong signature M Frame in the future, the M Frames were the ultimate cycling glasses from 1990 to 2007, the year the Radar was released. The Oakley M2 Frame XL is the evolution of the original M Frame that’s still a current model.

Oakley Sutro Lite: price and availability

Back to 2020 and the Oakley Sutro Lite is already available via retailers including Oakley itself, and Oakley sponsored athletes, including Remco Evenepoel, have been spotting wearing them.

The Sutro Lite will be available in six colour ways across standard fit and four colour ways across Asia fit. Currently available on Oakley’s UK website are Matte Black/Prizm Road, Matte Black/Prizm Road Jade, Matte Carbon/Prizm Trail Torch, Matte Black/Prizm Black and Matte Navy/Prizm Sapphire – that’s five, leaving one more to be announced.

The SRP is £143, but Oakley in the run up to Black Friday Oakley is already selling them with a 20 per cent discount at £114.40. The original Oakley Sutro also has 20 per cent off, reduced from its original price of £135 to £108.

