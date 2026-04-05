'It was super hard' – Demi Vollering conquers the cobbles to claim elusive victory at the Tour of Flanders

After numerous attempts over the last few editions, Demi Vollering finally claimed an elusive win at the Tour of Flanders, as she soloed to victory after a decisive move on the Oude Kwaremont. It marks just the third Monument win of her career, after her two victories at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The European Champion managed to distance all of the other contenders on the penultimate climb, with nobody able to follow her seated acceleration. She then continued to extend her advantage over those behind her on the Paterberg before time trialling her way to the finish in Oudenaarde.

“It was super hard. My only thought was ‘I need to go as fast as possible and then the suffering is finally over,’ because it was painful,” Vollering said in her post-race interview.

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“I really tried to find some calmness in the suffering, tried to stay super focused and then in the end I did it, but I also had to because the team did an amazing job again. It’s not every year that you’re healthy and come in the position [to win], so then you really have to enjoy the moment and give it your all.”

On the work of her team throughout the race, Vollering said, “I think sometimes people don’t really see how important teammates are, but in the end they make sure you come in as fresh as possible to the final. For everybody in the team, it’s just so important winning here.”

The only rider able to even get close to Vollering when she accelerated on the Oude Kwaremont was Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, but the French rider did not have the power to match her Dutch rival and was forced to settle for second place once again, having also finished runner-up at last year’s race.

She beat Puck Pieterse in a two-up sprint to decide the lower steps of the podium, whilst in the group behind, Zoe Bäckstedt just missed out on fourth place after a strong performance, as she was narrowly beaten by last year’s winner Lotte Kopecky in the sprint for the minor placings.

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Results

Tour of Flanders Women 2026: Oudenaarde > Oudenaarde (164km)

1. Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ, in 4:16:37

2. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike, +42s

3. Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech, at same time

4. Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime, +1:04

5. Zoe Bäckstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

6. Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ, all at same time

7. Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team ADQ, +1:07

8. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ, at same time

9. Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime, +1:58

10. Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ, at same time