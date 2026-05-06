'My team-mates were just on fire' – Lotte Kopecky powers to victory on Vuelta Femenina stage 4

The Belgian also took over the overall lead from Franziska Koch

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Lotte Kopecky wins stage 4 Vuelta Femenina
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) powered to victory on a tough, uphill drag to take the win on stage four of the Vuelta Femenina.

The bonus seconds also enabled her to take the overall race from Franziska Koch (FDJ United-SUEZ), who is now the runner-up, six seconds in arrears.

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Kopecky has already finished second on two occasions in this race – and was yellow carded and relegated on one other – but now she has the stage win and the leader's red jersey.

Speaking after the stage, Kopecky said: "We had to be patient; two times second, one time not so great, so… We really believed as a team that we could win, but we had to wait for it.

Of her new position as GC leader she added: "It's really nice to wear the red jersey but we're hunting for victories… we passed the intermediate sprint and I saw Franziska going for it and I thought ah, that's two seconds more [Koch was third and gained two seconds]. But I knew if I won the stage I'd win the red jersey so we focused on that."

Results

Vuelta Femenina 2026, stage 4: Monforte de Lemos > Antas de Ulla

1. Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime, 115.6km in 3:07:11
2. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
3. Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco
4. Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
5. Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ
6. Sarah Van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike
7. Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar
8. Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Movistar
9. Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
10. Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ, all at same time

General Classification after stage 4

1. Lotte Kopecky (Bel), SD Worx-Protime, in 12:10:46
2. Franziska Koch (Ger), FDJ United-SUEZ, +6s
3. Cédrine Kerbaol (Fra), EF Education-Oatly, +12s
4. Anna van der Breggen, SD Worx-Protime, +20s
5. Sarah van Dam (Can), Visma-Lease a Bike, +22s
6. Évita Muzic (Fra), FDJ United-SUEZ, at s.t.
7. Loes Adegeest (Ned), Lidl-Trek, +24s
8. Liane Lippert (Ger), Movistar, +26s
9. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
10. Paula Blasi (Esp), UAE Team ADQ, both at s.t.

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James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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