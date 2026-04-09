'She could not resist' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will defend Paris-Roubaix Femmes title after all

Despite earlier statements to the contrary, her Paris-Roubaix Femmes rivals might be demoralised to hear that Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will be defending her title after all.

The French Visma-Lease a Bike rider had previously said she would be focusing on the hillier Ardennes Classics but, say, her team, she "could not resist" throwing her hat into the ring for Roubaix, which takes place this Sunday. She will be joined by team-mate Marianne Vos, who was runner-up behind Lizzie Deignan in the first edition of the race in 2021.

“With Marianne and Pauline, we have two strong cards to play, but that doesn’t mean anything comes automatically,” said Visma-Lease a Bike coach Jan Boven in a team statement. “It’s up to us to race smart and keep supporting each other as well as possible.”

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He added: “Pauline was very eager to race Roubaix. Her addition naturally changes the dynamic and gives us even more options during the race. With such a strong and well-balanced team, we’re aiming for the best possible result."

Ferrand-Prévot took a memorable victory at the race last year on her return to road racing after winning the Olympic mountain bike title at Paris 2024. She attacked on the crucial Carrefour de l'Abre sector of pavé with 25km remaining, and soloed to the finish.

For Vos, who last raced at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda in mid-March, it will be a sombre return – the 38-year-old is still grieving the recent loss of her father.

“It has been a very difficult period,” she said. “It was good and important for me to spend the past few weeks with my family. This week, I’ve tried to get back to normal life again, and of course the bike is an important part of that.

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“Paris-Roubaix is a very special race and has always been a major goal for me," she added. "So I’m really looking forward to being back on the start line with the team on Sunday.”

Describing Roubaix's polarising nature, she said: “From the moment you arrive here and go out for the recon, it just feels great to be here. Even though the cobbled sectors can feel like torture, the road leading to the velodrome in Roubaix is beautiful. This race is so unique in cycling. I absolutely love it.”

The pair will be joined by team-mates Lieke Nooijen, Nienke Veenhoven, Daniek Hengeveld and Margaux Vigié.

You can find TV and streaming details for Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes here in our guide.