'It takes away all hope, that's how big the difference is' – Tadej Pogačar's riding is beyond demotivating, says Classics rival

Tadej Pogačar's dominance is so powerful and unswerving that it goes beyond demotivating – it takes away all hope – so says Belgian rouleur Oliver Naesen of Decathlon CMA CGM.

He was speaking on the HLN Wielerpodcast, alongside former Classics star-turned-gravel racer Greg Van Avermaet, following yet another emphatic solo victory from Pogačar at the Tour of Flanders.

"What Tadej does actually goes a step further than being demotivating," said Naesen, a former podium finisher at both Milan-San Remo and Gent-Wevelgem (now called In Flanders Fields).

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"Demotivating would be a rider who is very good – you can’t drop him and he beats you in the sprint," he elaborated. But Pogačar's ability "takes away all hope; the difference is simply that big.”

The Slovenian UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider is so good, he said, that these days even the major Classics specialists like Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) were unable to hold a candle to him.

“We used to sometimes talk about a peloton at two speeds; now there are three," Naesen said, adding: “He is a 10-star rider whom even they [Van der Poel and Van Aert] can’t even dream of keeping up with if the course is a bit tougher.”

Former Paris-Roubaix champion Van Avermaet concurred.

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“Where does he get his physiological advantage?" Van Avermaet said. "They really need to examine that boy thoroughly to see what makes him put together so well.”

Van Avermaet qualified his comments by pointing out that Pogačar looked drawn and very tired after his Flanders win, saying: “I could tell by his eyes, which were bright red during the flash interviews, that he had suffered quite a bit, which is not illogical.”

The Slovenian will be put to the test again this Sunday at Paris-Roubaix – one of the two Monuments that he has specifically targeted this season (the other one being Milan-San Remo, which he has already won).

As one of those on the start list, Naesen will have another chance to experience Pogačar's unique brand of demotivating skills; but Van der Poel and Van Aert, as well as Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), will all be there, hoping to prove that Pogačar is, at least sometimes, beatable.