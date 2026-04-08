'Rapha is in a period of transformation – increasingly confident and starting to innovate at speed' – Cycling brand appoints ex-Salomon executive to board

British cycling kit brand Rapha has appointed Scott Mellin, a former Salomon executive, to its board of directors.

The American previously worked as the global general manager of mountain sports at The North Face, and has "three decades of brand-building, product innovation, and cultural marketing expertise", according to the brand.

"Scott has a track record of pushing brands to find new cultural relevance whilst deepening authenticity and a sense of heritage," Rapha CEO Fran Millar said in a press release. "That insight will be invaluable as we grow Rapha’s reach without compromising what makes this brand extraordinary. In addition, his credentials in driving product strategy and textile innovation will help sharpen our product pipeline."

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"Rapha has always looked beyond the sport and my experience has taught me what you gain from people at the top of their game in different industries," she continued. "Scott brings not only a wealth of experience but fresh eyes and a new perspective. We are delighted he’s joining us."

The move comes months after it was announced that the brand would close five of its Clubhouses due to changes "needed". Millar called it a "painful decision" but the "right call" in a statement.

"I have been honest that we need to make changes at Rapha to bring greater focus," she said. "'Simpler, better' is the guiding principle behind this decision. It is a painful decision but it is the right call for the brand and our customers in the long-run."

In 2024, Rapha recorded financial losses for the eighth year in a row, but Millar stressed there was no cause for alarm bells.

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The financial results showed an operating loss of £17.2m. This is a slight improvement on the previous year, when the operating loss totalled £21.2m.

Last year, Rapha parted ways with EF Pro Cycling’s men’s and women’s teams after seven years. However, it announced a new partnership with USA Cycling in the run-up to the LA Olympics and Paralympics in 2028.

"Rapha is in a period of transformation – increasingly confident and starting to innovate at speed," Mellin, who is touted as a "committed cyclist", said. "I hope to act as a kind of catalyst for those changes, so that the next few years completely reinvent what it feels like to wear Rapha. I am honoured to be joining the brand in this new era."