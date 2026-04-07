'This is a clear example of what happens when our industry shows up together' - US bike industry protected from latest round of tariffs

US administration has rolled back plans to include bicycles in steel and aluminium tariffs

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Man cycles past US flag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The US government has announced that bicycles, e-bikes and frames will no longer be subject to a proposed 50% steel and aluminium tariff, in a victory for the US bicycle industry.

The proposal to impose a 50% tariff on imported aluminium and steel came from kids bike company, Guardian, and an aluminium trade group in 2025.

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“This is a clear example of what happens when our industry shows up together,” said Jenn Dice, President and CEO of PeopleForBikes. “We’re incredibly grateful to the manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, and riders who stepped up and made their voices heard.”

“Collective action sent a clear and powerful message about the real consequences these proposed tariffs would have on businesses, workers, and riders nationwide,” a statement by the group concluded.

Bike parts will also remain subject to tariffs between 25-50%, as the financial impact of the Trump administration continues to ricochet through the industry. Just last year, PeopleForBikes warned that the bike industry may not recover from the “devastating consequences” of the tariffs until 2030.

"We want to recognize the hundreds of companies and leaders who took action, writing letters, submitting comments, and sharing their stories,” Dice said in a statement. “This win belongs to the entire industry.”

Meg Elliot
Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

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