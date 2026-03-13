'Green shoots are emerging' – Is the turmoil finally over for the UK cycling industry?

The UK cycling industry may have reached a much-needed turning point, says the Bicycle Association, whose annual report for 2025 hails market growth for the first time in five years.

Published today, the national trade association’s report gathers market and sales data, as well as insight from business leaders, and compiles them to give a picture of the industry’s health.

The results from 2025 show “green shoots are emerging” following years of industry decline, the Bicycle Association wrote in a press release.

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Total market value increased 5% year-on-year, signalling the first annual growth since 2020. Sales volumes also grew across the entire sector, with mechanical bike sales up 6%, e-bikes up 2%, parts, accessories and components up 1%, and services up 8%.

These figures come in stark contrast to last year's report, when the Bicycle Association branded 2024 the worst year of the century for mechanical bike sales, with 1.45 million units sold.

The industry experienced a consumer spike in 2020, when people turned to exercise during the lockdowns of the Covid pandemic. Many companies then increased their stocks to try and harness the boom; however, when interest subsequently waned, they found themselves forced to sell off products at heavy discounts.

During the slump, companies like i-ride, Moore Large and Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles all appointed administrators or went into liquidation, while major brands such as Shimano, Rapha and Giant reported a fall in cycling profits.

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“The past few years have been a period of significant adjustment for the cycling industry following the extraordinary demand seen during the pandemic,” said Bronwyn Benstead, the Bicycle Association’s commercial and insights manager.

According to the association, 2025’s success came from “a revival in mainstream recreational and family cycling”, as well as good weather in spring and summer.

“While the market remains challenging, the BA’s data, and future forecasts, suggest that the sector may be approaching a turning point,” Benstead continued.

“With early signs of stabilisation and opportunities for growth as businesses adapt to changing consumer demand. Encouragingly, we’re also seeing a recovery in children’s cycling, which is a positive signal for the long-term health of the industry.”

The Bicycle Association now estimates the UK cycling industry to be worth £1.9 billion.