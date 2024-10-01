Large UK cycling distributor enters administration, sources say, following ‘cheapest prices ever’ overstock sale

Sources from within the business say all staff have been let go, and were not paid at the end of the month

a rider descends on an orro bike
i-ride is well known for its own brand, Orro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

After a two-year period that feels like it has been rougher on cycling distributors than anyone else in the industry, multiple sources have told us that another – i-ride.co.uk – has entered administration and all staff have been made redundant.

Based near Brighton in East Sussex and a distributor of a wide variety of brands, including De Rosa bikes, i-ride also owns the well-respected Orro bike brand, whose Terra model has become a bit of a benchmark in the UK gravel scene.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest