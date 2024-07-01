'Survive to 25', urges industry report, following 2023 'reset'

The industry report from CONEBI outlines a terrible 2023, but allows room for hope next year

Last year's annus horribilis for the cycle industry represented a 'reset' and the situation would hopefully begin to improve next year, the latest report from CONEBI (Confederation of the European Bicycle Industry) has said.

CONEBI's Bicycle Industry and Market Profile (BIMP) report also points out that the industry as a whole has actually grown in the last decade, and despite a difficult 2023 it says that the overstock issues that have plagued everyone from manufacturers to independent bike shops "might be resolved in 2025", finally paving the way for an increase in production.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

