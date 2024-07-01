'Survive to 25', urges industry report, following 2023 'reset'
The industry report from CONEBI outlines a terrible 2023, but allows room for hope next year
Last year's annus horribilis for the cycle industry represented a 'reset' and the situation would hopefully begin to improve next year, the latest report from CONEBI (Confederation of the European Bicycle Industry) has said.
CONEBI's Bicycle Industry and Market Profile (BIMP) report also points out that the industry as a whole has actually grown in the last decade, and despite a difficult 2023 it says that the overstock issues that have plagued everyone from manufacturers to independent bike shops "might be resolved in 2025", finally paving the way for an increase in production.
It's a reiteration of the catchy but rather dark sentiment 'survive till 25', that has been echoing throughout the industry since earlier this year.
In a summary report on its website, CONEBI says that "European Bicycle Industry shows resilience and growth potential despite 2023 economic challenges."
A significant aspect of the growth of the industry in the past 10 years and more is down to infrastructure and ebikes, CONEBI adds. Sales of ebikes in particular are more than 50% up on pre-pandemic numbers, and continued to perform well even last year, with 5.1 million units sold compared to 5.5 million the year before.
Conversely, sales of traditional machines are falling, with a 20% drop-off between 2022 and 2023 from 14.7 million to 11.7 million units.
Unsurprisingly, production also fell in 2023, but investments in production capacity was still strong – totalling €1.9 billion versus €2.1 billion in 2022 – CONEBI says, with new warehouses and factories being built across the EU. Employment figures, however, had seen a 5.5% dip compared to 2022, though that figure varied considerably from country to country.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
A torrid time for the industry in the past 18 months in the UK has seen numerous high-profile casualties, including distributor Moore Large closing down at the start of last year. The company, whose roots could be traced back to the 1940s, blamed a weak pound, inflation, and the familiar issue of too much stock for its demise.
The closure of Moore Large was followed by 2Pure, ProBikeKit and Fli Distribution, among others.
In October it was announced that retail behemoth Wiggle was entering administration, and it was eventually bought by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group in February.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
-
-
Why do Tour de France teams keep losing their buses?
A flashing warning sign and a "kaput" leaves two of the race's teams without their luxury mobile mansions
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
New Specialized S-Works shoes break cover at Tour de France
The shoes were spotted on the feet of Remco Evenepeol during a training ride in Florence ahead of the opening stages
By Luke Friend Published