Giant sales fall by 20% as bike industry woes continue

Inventory issues in North America and Europe to blame, says leading bike manufacturer

Giant bikes outside the jayco-alula team bus
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The woes facing some of the biggest companies in the bike industry are showing signs of continuing, as Giant reported a drop in sales of 20% in the first quarter of 2024. 

According to the brand, inventory issues that have arisen in the post-Covid era are largely to blame for the drop off. 

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 

When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

