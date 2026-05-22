'I had my bike nicked from outside a police station, but I’m still staggered by the stats on this map' – Interactive global graphic reveals bike theft in real time

Ever wondered where in the world bikes are being stolen at the fastest rate? You’ll love this real-time graphic

Pat Kinsella's avatar
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A bicycle seat and the frame tube locked with a cable are the only remnants of a bike stolen on Rue de la Loi, in the heart of the European Quarter on May 4 2026 in Brussels, Belgium
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s 07:45 in the morning (GMT) on a Friday, and already 88 bicycles have been stolen in the UK. Around the world, 6,464 people have lost their beautiful bikes to thieves. How do I know this? Because British bike lock brand Litelok have made an interactive digital world map revealing in real time where bikes are being stolen all around the planet, that’s how.

The map zeros in on various hotspots and supplies some seriously shocking stats. I once had a locked bike nicked from right outside a busy police station in the middle of a weekday afternoon, and nothing whatsoever was ever done about it, but I’m still staggered at the numbers this tool reveals.

Pat Kinsella
Pat Kinsella
News & Features Writer - Cycling Weekly

Having recently clipped in as News & Features Writer for Cycling Weekly, Pat has spent decades in the saddle of road, gravel and mountain bikes pursuing interesting stories. En route he has ridden across Australia's Great Dividing Range, pedalled the Pirinexus route around the Catalan Pyrenees, raced through the Norwegian mountains with 17,000 other competitors during the Birkebeinerrittet, fatbiked along the coast of Wales, explored the trails of the Canadian Yukon under the midnight sun and spent umpteen happy hours bikepacking and cycle-touring the lost lanes and hidden bridleways of the Peak District, Exmoor, Dartmoor, North Yorkshire and Scotland. He worked for Lonely Planet for 15 years as a writer and editor, contributed to Epic Rides of the World and has authored several books.

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