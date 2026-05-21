A key bicycle framebuilding brand is coming back one month after sudden closure

Firsthand Framebuilding has acquired Paragon Machine Works’ intellectual property, tooling and brand assets with plans to continue producing parts from the company’s catalog

Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
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A Paragon Machine Works dropout
(Image credit: Billy Sinkford)

One month after Paragon Machine Works abruptly shut its doors, the company’s designs and assets have found a new home. Portland-based Firsthand Framebuilding announced today that it has acquired Paragon’s intellectual property, brand assets and manufacturing tooling, preserving the brand's highly influential component catalogue.

While the name may be unknown to many riders, Paragon served as one of the custom bicycle world’s most trusted suppliers for decades. Countless custom steel and titanium bikes were built around the brand’s dropouts, bottom bracket shells, head tubes, fork crowns, couplers and other framebuilding components, especially in North America.

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The sale includes the entirety of Paragon’s design and copyright holdings, trademarks and, even, the tooling required to make Paragon's extensive range of parts.

"Like so many, I’ve long admired Paragon," Blandford said.

"If the Norstads can’t make this business work as-is, then I definitely can’t," he said. “What we’ve bought here isn’t an operating business we hope to fix or replicate; it's a legacy of framebuilding knowledge and design that needed the right steward."

"With the right approach, manufacturing high-quality, affordable framebuilding bits domestically is still very doable — and important — in 2026,” he said.

"Paragon’s closure was a gut-check for all of us. With Paragon’s IP in hand, I’m excited to see what the Firsthand team and I can do to bring a fresh perspective to framebuilding component supply in the future."

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 14 years in cycling.

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